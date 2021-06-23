St. Clair Shores fireworks rescheduled

The City of St. Clair Shores has rescheduled the First State Bank Fireworks Extravaganza from June 25 to July 9 due to severe weather predicted for Friday. The Fireworks Extravaganza will start at dusk at Veterans’ Memorial Park located at Jefferson Avenue and Masonic. Advance wristbands are available at the St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation office and are $3 for residents and $5 for non residents. Admission at the gate on the day of the event is $5 for everyone. Parking is available in the lot across Jefferson Avenue from the park for $5 but availability is limited.