School District Sued Over Kids Being Sent To Psychiatric Facilities

Today marks the start of Broward's 6-week summer school program "Get back, Get Ready, Reconnect" Embattled Superintendent Robert Runcie says it's geared toward helping students with the COVID slide, more than 40% of Black students in grades 6 through 12 received one or more failing grades in the third quarter --that's up from 26% in the same period a year ago. The percentage of Hispanic students failing at least one class jumped to 36% and white students getting at least one F jumped to 25 percent, up from 16 percent a year ago. The program for kindergarten through 12th grades will be held at 95 of the district’s 240 schools. Runcie's last day on the job is August 10th, as he leaves to fight a felony perjury charge. His interim replacement has not been named yet.