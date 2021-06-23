School District Sued Over Kids Being Sent To Psychiatric Facilities
The Palm Beach County School District is being sued by a group of parents alleging that schools illegally used the Baker Act to send students to psychiatric facilities. The Florida State Conference of the NAACP and the group Disability Rights Florida joined in on the suit. It claims that School District Police illegally use the Florida Mental Health Act, also known as the Baker Act, on hundreds of students each year to involuntary psychiatric examinations.wflanews.iheart.com