Top 6 Best USB-C Cables

By Alexander Maxham
Android Headlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost phones these days are using USB-C for charging, there are still some exceptions, but very rare. So it’s a good idea to pick up a few spare USB-C cables so that you can charge your phone anytime and anywhere. It’s a good idea to have one next to your...

www.androidheadlines.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger has 2 USB-C and USB-A ports and charges 4 devices at once

Reach for the Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger when you want compact power on the go. This useful gadget comes with two USB-C and USB-A ports so you can quickly charge multiple devices at once. In fact, this compact charger powers up to 4 devices simultaneously. That means you can charge your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or gaming devices all at one time. What’s more, the Razer USB-130W GaN Charger has a max output of 130 watts combined power for minimal downtime. That way, you can get back to gaming sooner. Moreover, this portable charger is ready for your travels thanks to the convenient power plug adapter that works with power outlets worldwide. Furthermore, this GaN charger gives you safe power delivery. Its intelligent design prevents your devices from overcurrent, heat, overvoltage, and short-circuiting. Get power in a small form factor with this pocket-size charger.
Computerspocketnow.com

Best USB-C Monitors for MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

While Apple is known to offer some of the best displays with their MacBook line of devices, the small screen on a laptop can often be limiting to your productivity or perhaps even your multimedia experience. So in this guide, we’ve listed twelve USB-C monitors for your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro to help you make the most of your device with a second screen.
Electronicsimore.com

Plug in and port up with this great Belkin USB-C Hub, now 50% off

If you have a newer MacBook that only has USB-C ports, then you know the pain. You want to use your favorite keyboard or even a microphone or webcam, but you can't plug it in because you don't have the standard USB-A ports. Or maybe you need to use an external display with your MacBook. Either way, it's a pain, but the Belkin USB-C Hub with Tethered USB-C Cable helps you get the job done.
ElectronicsZDNet

Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Cables and chargers

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapter, and hubs to go around.
ComputersAndroid Central

You (and your Chromebook) need to see this great USB-C hub Prime Day deal

Prime Day is filled with great accessory deals, so it can be hard to spot the good ones. For those looking for a good deal on a fast and versatile USB-C hub for the best Chromebook devices, Anker has you covered. The Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C PD Media Hub has everything you need to keep you connected to all the things while packing some impressive features into a sleek and small chassis. If you're worried about port selection on some of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals, the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub should allay any fears.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Hurry! Get this limited top USB microphone for $31 off

Prime Day 2021 won't stop hitting us with deals so we're not going to stop telling you all about them. If you need a new microphone, an easy choice is the Blue Yeti, which just launched its 10th Anniversary Edition at a discount. Right now, you can get the Blue...
Electronicsxda-developers

Get this Spigen 40W USB Type-C charger for $21 ($9 off)

Spigen is best known for its smartphone cases and covers, but the company also produces a few hardware accessories. One of them is a compact 40W USB Type-C wall charger, which normally costs $29.99, but is now on sale for $20.99. That’s a $9 discount over the typical price, making it a better deal than ever for keeping your phones, tablets, and other devices charged.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

This Dell Mobile USB-C Hub and Speakerphone is now 45% off

The new Dell MH3021 USB-C Hub allows you to connect to multiple devices while also acting as a speakerphone. The device provides you with an all-in-one connectivity and conferencing solution. Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can save 45% on the Dell USB-C Hub which is a savings...
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Stream media even faster with this Anker USB-C Hub Prime Day deal

Prime Day is the day to save on really good tech, but not all of the deals you see are going to be worth your time. That's why we at Windows Central are scouring Amazon for the best deals. If you're specifically interested in Prime Day laptop deals, then a perfect laptop accessory to consider is the Anker USB-C Hub Adapter. It's a 5-in-1 device that will make presenting screens and using your laptop that much easier. You can currently get this handy adapter while it's 20% off. That's a terrific deal, especially since it's made by a respected company and offers so many helpful ports.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Belkin's amazing USB-C dock is the hub your computer needs, and it's 31% off for Prime Day

No matter what computer you're using, chances are high that it has fewer ports than you need, and it also uses USB-C. If your productivity levels require more ports, then a USB-C hub is an absolute must. And not just any hub, but one that has pretty much any and every port that you could possibly need. That's where Belkin comes in with its 11-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock.
Electronicsimore.com

Forget Apple's cord — Anker's Powerline+ II USB-C-to-Lightning cable is a better buy on Prime Day

As much as we love Apple products here at iMore, there is one that we certainly don't like, and that's Apple's Lightning cables. Apple's cables are known to fall apart and fray easily over time, and they just get worn out way too fast. However, I personally have several Anker Powerline Lightning cables at home, and it's one of my preferred brands when it comes to power accessories like cables and battery packs. In addition, Anker has recently updated the Powerline+ II to USB-C, which goes perfectly with the best iPhone 12 chargers for that fast charging capability.
Technologygadgetsin.com

BYEASY iPad Pro Stand with USB-C Dock

With an integrated USB-C dock, the BYEASY iPad Pro stand lets you enjoy a desktop-like experience on your tablet. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. Similar with the aluminum iPad stand, it’s a 2-in-1 iPad Pro stand that measures 3.07 x 3.07 x 0.4 inches and weighs 7.1 ounces. As shown in the images, the aluminum casing delivers a minimal and sleek apperance design to complement to your iPad Pro, iPhone or other tablets. Meanwhile, with a foldable arm, it fits in your bag for portability.
Electronicsimore.com

Belkin's awesome USB-C multimedia adapter is at 20% off for Prime Day

Although USB-C and Thunderbolt are becoming more popular on devices, those won't be the only ports you need, especially when connecting to media devices. This makes connecting your MacBook to things like projectors, HDMI displays, TVs, or even legacy technology impossible without an adapter. At the same time, quality USB-C adapters can be a little on the pricey side. Belkin has you covered this Prime Day.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Lack of ports on your USB-C laptop got you down? Pick up this affordable adapter on Prime Day

If you have a laptop that uses only USB-C ports, it can really limit your options for which devices you can connect to your laptop. That can be frustrating, especially if you just recently bought a new laptop and all of a sudden you can't connect your laptop to your TV, HDMI display, or projector. We've all been there, and that's why a USB-C adapter is such a necessary accessory for so many people.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Strauss and Wagner Joins Kickstarter to Bring USB-C Headphones to Android and Google Pixel Users

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. A few months back, New York based headphone brand Strauss and Wagner introduced the EM205 wired earbuds to the market. The EM205 came with a 3.5MM adapter, making it compatible with select devices. Unfortunately, this excluded USB-C users with Androids and Google Pixel smartphones. After popular demand, Strauss and Wagner released a Kickstarter campaign that is promoting a USB-C compatible wired earbud--the EM8C. Please note that this product is not compatible with Apple products.