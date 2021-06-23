Be Fearless In Your Skin with Olay Body

Your skin may be your body's largest organ, but it's not infallible. In fact, it's absolutely prone to irritation, especially if you regularly test new facial products; these could cause a flaring up on your complexion. But it's important to note that general irritation or dermatitis (which feels itchy and looks more like a rash) differs from purging-which can be a sign that a new product, one with an ingredient that encourages cell turnover, is working. The products that cause this phenomenon are often retinoid-based, say our experts, and if you notice increased breakouts after you begin use, you are likely experiencing it firsthand. But what is this condition exactly and what makes it different from regular blemishes? Here, our dermatologists explain skin purging and how to prevent it from happening longterm.