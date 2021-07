The South Dakota Highway Patrol is adjusting its approach to marijuana. . The patrol says people can possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana if they can prove it’s for medical reasons. . . The voter-approved ballot measure legalizing medical marijuana becomes law July 1st. . . The Highway Patrol says if people are unable to produce a doctor’s note or a medical card, they could be charged with a crime. The state Health Department says it might not be ready to...