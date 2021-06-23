Cancel
AnyVision AI facial recognition software available on Ambarella chips

By Jim Davis
biometricupdate.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyVision, a provider of AI software for recognition, said its software is now available on Ambarella’s CV2x family of edge AI vision SoCs. The software will help extract actionable data from video feeds for biometric identification capabilities such as facial recognition, person detection, and other useful functions such as usage analytics.

www.biometricupdate.com
Technologybiometricupdate.com

UK Commissioner advises on risks of facial recognition use in public spaces

UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham has set out recommendations and addressing concerns about live facial recognition (LFR) use in UK public spaces in a blog post. Previously the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia, Canada, before taking the UK role in 2016, Denham explains how data protection and people’s privacy must be at the heart of any decisions to deploy live facial recognition.
Computerselectronicproducts.com

Infrared LEDs enable facial recognition on laptops

Ams Osram has introduced two infrared LEDs (IREDs) with special primary optics, the SFH 4171S and SFH 4181S, in space-saving packages that enable biometric identification in laptops. While facial recognition is widely used to protect data on smartphones and tables, portable computers are often still password-protected, said the company. “The...
Softwareaithority.com

AnyVision Announces Biometric Access Control And Security Camera AI Software For Ambarella’s Edge AI Vision SoCs To Deliver Active Security Systems

AnyVision’s Recognition AI software running on Ambarella’s CVflow® SoCs transforms passive cameras into active security systems with greater accuracy, faster processing and lower cost. AnyVision, the world-leading Recognition AI company today announced the availability of new AI software designed to run on Ambarella’s CV2x family of edge AI vision SoCs,...
Technologybloomberglaw.com

EU Data Watchdogs Call for Ban on Facial Recognition Through AI

EU privacy regulators say general ban needed in public spaces. data protection watchdogs called for a “general ban” on any use of artificial intelligence to identify people in public spaces warning of the “extremely high risks” to people’s privacy. The two bodies charged with overseeing compliance with the bloc’s strict...
ElectronicsVentureBeat

Ambarella unveils 2 new AI chip families for 4K security cameras

Ambarella unveiled two new AI chip families for 4K security cameras today as it pushes further into computer vision. The Santa Clara, California-based company is introducing its new CV5S and CV52S security chips as the latest in its system-on-chip portfolio based on the CVflow architecture. The chips use an advanced 5-nanometer manufacturing process, where the width between circuits is five-billionths of a meter.
Electronicsaithority.com

Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families

New CV5S and CV52S Families Provide Industry-Leading Combination of 4K Encoding, Advanced AI Performance and Extremely Low Power Consumption. Ambarella, Inc., an AI vision silicon company, announced the expansion of its AI vision SoC portfolio with the new CV5S and CV52S security families. Based on the CVflow architecture and advanced 5nm process technology, the new SoCs support simultaneous 4K encoding and advanced AI processing in a single low-power design, which provides industry-leading edge AI SoC performance per watt. The CV5S family is ideal for security camera applications that require multiple sensors for 360-degree coverage, over a wide area and with a long range, such as outdoor city environments or large buildings. The CV52S family is designed for single-sensor security cameras with advanced AI performance that need to more clearly identify individuals or objects in a scene, including faces and license plate numbers over long distances, such as ITS traffic cameras.
Technologynewsbrig.com

Facial recognition systems are denying unemployment benefits across the US

A recent string of problems suggests facial recognition’s reliability issues are hurting people in a moment of need. Motherboard reports that there are ongoing complaints about the ID.me facial recognition system at least 21 states use to verify people seeking unemployment benefits. People have gone weeks or months without benefits when the Face Match system doesn’t verify their identities, and have sometimes had no luck getting help through a video chat system meant to solve these problems.
Electronicsbiometricupdate.com

Ambarella doubles up on resolution for imaging, AI at the edge

Ambarella, a provider of semiconductor products for next-generation video and image processing, today announced a new family of imaging processors that have increased resolution and edge AI processing capabilities. The new chips will help the company expand in existing markets such as security cameras while offering new opportunities in biometric identification such as Smart City and retail applications. Applications include occupancy monitoring, missing persons identification, and line management in retail stores.
Cell PhonesValueWalk

Tinder And Stripe Launch Facial Recognition Tools

Tinder is now requiring users to submit to facial recognition to validate their identity. This news comes right on the heels of Stripe launching a tool that allows anyone to add facial recognition to their website with three lines of code (and since SO MANY companies use Stripe, we could be seeing facial recognition verification everywhere in a few months).
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

EU data protectionists are calling for a clear ban on biometric facial recognition

The European Data Protection Board (EDSA) and the EU Data Protection Officer Wojciech Wiewiórowski estimate the risks involved in the biometric identification of people in public spaces from a distance, for example through video surveillance with automated face recognition, as “extremely high”. In a joint statement, they therefore urge a general ban on any use of artificial intelligence (AI) for the automated recognition of human characteristics in the publicly accessible area.
Technologyinavateonthenet.net

Use of live facial recognition in public spaces is 'deeply concerning'

UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, has said she is 'deeply concerned' about live facial recognition (LFR) technology, and it has the potential to be used inappropriately, excessively or even recklessly. Denham is the head of an independent authority set up in the UK to uphold information rights in the public...
Technologytwollow.com

Diving Deep into Pro and cons of Facial Recognition Technology

One of the quickest developing on the web wrongdoings, fraud, has caused decimating ramifications for the world. After long and transient results like record takeovers, information penetrates, and monetary tricks and chargebacks. Presently, organizations should investigate for some answer to stop this. Facial recognition fueled with AI is the arrangement that can help organizations in this situation.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Deep learning, neural networks, algorithms boost facial recognition accuracy

This post was written by Serhii Pospielov, Lead Software Engineer at Exadel. Biometric facial recognition uses unique mathematical algorithms and dynamic patterns to make this system one of the safest and most effective security measures. The facial detection process commonly consists of the following steps:. Facial detection. A camera detects...
SoftwarePosted by
Vice

Hackers Fool Facial Recognition Into Thinking I’m Mark Zuckerberg

An Israeli artificial intelligence company says it has developed a new technique that tricks facial recognition systems by adding noise to photos. Adversa AI’s technique, announced this week, is designed to fool facial recognition algorithms into identifying a picture of one person’s face as that of someone else by adding minute alterations, or noise, to the original image. The noise tricks the algorithms but is subtle enough that the original image appears normal to the naked eye.
Softwareaithority.com

Adversa AI Red Team Invented Technology for Ethical Hacking of Facial Recognition Systems

Adversa AI, the leading Trusted AI Research startup, has demonstrated a new attack method on AI facial recognition applications. By making imperceptible changes in human faces, it makes an AI-driven facial recognition algorithm misrecognize persons. Compared to other similar approaches, this method is transferable across all AI models and at the same time it’s much more accurate, stealth and resource-efficient.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Blaize partners on 3D stereo facial recognition cameras with eYs3D

Artificial intelligence (AI) computing firm Blaize has announced a new partnership with eYs3D Microelectronics to work on biometric 3D stereo cameras with millimeter-level depth accuracy. As a result of the collaboration, the Blaize Pathfinder P1600 system on a module (SoM) will be integrated within the eYs3D range of 3D cameras...
Softwareinputmag.com

GitHub’s new ‘Copilot’ is an AI assistant for coding

Anyone who’s ever substantially coded before knows just how painstaking and time-consuming a project can often be, thanks to thousands of lines of programming and hours of tedious trial-and-error. A new program is aiming to ease that pain. Created by GitHub in collaboration with Microsoft and OpenAI, Copilot is a...
Public SafetyVoice of America

Facial Recognition Technology Helps Solve Crimes, Raises Privacy Concerns

Big technology companies like Amazon have said they are limiting their sale of facial recognition software to law enforcement agencies. Clearview AI has not. It is a private company based in New York City. Clearview AI provides a facial recognition search engine that contains 3 billion images taken from the internet. The search engine identifies images of people’s faces. The company says more than 3,000 law enforcement agencies use the software.
Computersarxiv.org

Spotting adversarial samples for speaker verification by neural vocoders

Automatic speaker verification (ASV), one of the most important technology for biometric identification, has been widely adopted in security-critic applications, including transaction authentication and access control. However, previous works have shown ASV is seriously vulnerable to recently emerged adversarial attacks, yet effective countermeasures against them are limited. In this paper, we adopt neural vocoders to spot adversarial samples for ASV. We use neural vocoder to re-synthesize audio and find that the difference between the ASV scores for the original and re-synthesized audio is a good indicator to distinguish genuine and adversarial samples. As the very beginning work in this direction of detecting adversarial samples for ASV, there is no reliable baseline for comparison. So we first implement Griffin-Lim for detection and set it as our baseline. The proposed method accomplishes effective detection performance and outperforms all the baselines in all the settings. We also show the neural vocoder adopted in the detection framework is dataset independent. Our codes will be made open-source for future works to do comparison.