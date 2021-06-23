GQT Movies Extends and Expands Partnership with CES+
After signing an initial agreement earlier this year, GQT Movies and CES+ have extended and expanded their partnership, it was announced today. Under the new deal, CES+ will provide GQT Movies with a full suite of cinema presentation management, including content management, on-site technical support, digital management and remote monitoring via the CIELO operation management platform. On-site technical support is the newest vertical for CES+ and is now available as a service to new and existing clients.www.boxofficepro.com