GQT Movies Extends and Expands Partnership with CES+

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter signing an initial agreement earlier this year, GQT Movies and CES+ have extended and expanded their partnership, it was announced today. Under the new deal, CES+ will provide GQT Movies with a full suite of cinema presentation management, including content management, on-site technical support, digital management and remote monitoring via the CIELO operation management platform. On-site technical support is the newest vertical for CES+ and is now available as a service to new and existing clients.

www.boxofficepro.com
Alex Younger
#Cielo
