Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The pride I carry with me: Dréa Hudson

By Jeneé Osterheldt Globe Columnist,
Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA BEAUTIFUL RESISTANCE A BEAUTIFUL RESISTANCE Black joy, Black lives, as celebrated by culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt. I’m Dréa Hudson and my life is a beautiful resistance because I’m not afraid to talk to strangers. My superpower is connecting the dots and building relationships that become some of the strongest...

www.bostonglobe.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Dr A#Livenation#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
New York City, NY6sqft

Hudson Yards’ observation deck Edge announces special Pride celebration

Hudson Yards’ 1,1100-foot-high observation deck Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, announced a special partnership with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation to celebrate Pride month. There will be a colorful art installation on the Skyline Steps that encourages visitors to share messages of kindness, affirmation, and love. In addition, visitors can purchase “Born This Way” cocktails and guest packages, tickets to “Sky High” Pride Yoga, and more in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. A portion of sales will go to the Foundation.
MoviesA.V. Club

I Carry You With Me elevates everyday love—and loneliness—to mythic proportions

One of the most beautiful things about being human is how specific and how universal it is at the same time. Everyone has a different perspective on life, but certain core emotions—love, loss, loneliness, joy—can cut across categories and create the profound experience of empathy. With its ability to evoke common feelings while dramatizing a unique point of view, film is an excellent vehicle for empathy—especially when a filmmaker makes that their guiding artistic principle, as co-writer and director Heidi Ewing does with her hybrid docu-narrative I Carry You With Me.
Societywashingtonspirit.com

What Pride Means to Me

I find that most conversations around Pride center around the communal, the political, the commercial, the exceptional. It tracks within a simplistic breakdown of the path towards equality. You start with the personal, a narrative to help someone empathize and connect. Then you build towards the communal, people bound together over some sort of sameness that to society equates to difference. In doing so a recognition grows that the issues are systemic, so the communal pushes for the political. Political recognition, protection, freedom. All this movement comes with the reclamation of joy and celebration in the face of the world’s insistence on shame. It comes with the reclamation of yourself as a part of the communal because of the political in beautifully loud and exuberant ways that can then be co-opted by the commercial, erasing some of the struggle that came before. It becomes grand and joyous and exceptional.
Musictoughpigs.com

Watch Kermit in “This Is Me” Pride Celebration

Last year, Kermit the Frog gave a soulful and inspirational message during the “Can’t Cancel Pride” celebration. Proving that Pride isn’t just a one-time thing, Kermit is returning with positive messages and a familiar song in Disney+’s ‘This is Me’ Pride Celebration Spectacular. You can watch the entire special on...
Moviesarcamax.com

Director Heidi Ewing mixes styles with 'I Carry You With Me'

Filmmaker Heidi Ewing was at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival with her Detroit documentary "Detropia" when her friends of seven years, Ivan Garcia and Gerardo Zabaleta, told her their story. She had met them years ago while out dancing at a wine bar in New York City. They spoke Spanish,...
Relationship AdviceThe Post and Courier

To me I thee wed

Good news, folks. A woman who married herself in 2015 is still together! And they said it wouldn’t last. England resident Sophie Tanner, 42, wed herself after a 40-year courtship. These things take time. According to The Daily Mail, Tanner opted to self-spouse herself after repeatedly picking loser boyfriends, with...
Immigrationwestplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Love and loss in ‘I Carry You with Me’

Director Heidi Ewing makes a powerful narrative debut with “ ,” a dreamy and tender, decades-spanning story about love, sacrifice, memory and immigration. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
AdvocacyThrive Global

Jedidiah Thurner of Missions Me & Love Has No Limits: “Pride is not an option”

The most common definition of Leadership is ‘influence,’ but I don’t think that really defines leadership, because you could manipulate, threaten, con, or put a gun to someone’s head — all of which would have influence, but none of which I would associate with leadership. My definition would be leadership is serving. This framework creates influences through the context of serving, helping and loving others.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Local photographer launches Pride Month photo series called “Proud to Be Me”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local photographer is using her time and talent to help spread pride among the LGBTQ+ community. Tylar Thomas owns TCTPhotography. Throughout the entire month of June, she will be offering discounted photo sessions as part of her project called “Proud to Be Me.” The series will feature different people that identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. 10% of all proceeds made during these photo sessions will go back to The Trevor Project, a national organization that aims to help LGBTQ+ in times of crisis. “We really just try to find a way to help others be proud of who they are, because I grew up not being really proud of myself,” explained Thomas. “So it was tough, and I knew I wanted to help others, in the best way I can.”
MoviesDerrick

Review: 'I Carry You With Me' brings a gay immigrant romance into imperfect but moving focus

"They hate us over there." That's Gerardo (Christian Vazquez), alarmed to hear that his boyfriend, Ivan (Armando Espitia), is thinking of leaving home and crossing over into the United States. For a moment, under the circumstances, you'd be forgiven for not knowing exactly what he means by "us." Is he referring to Mexicans seeking a better life in a country that's sure to regard them with fear and loathing? Or could he mean gay people, likely to encounter ignorance and hostility even in an ostensibly more tolerant society than the one they're living in?
MoviesDetroit News

Review: 'I Carry You With Me' tells a solemn love story across borders

The weight of "I Carry You With Me" comes from its real life origin story. It tells the tale of Iván Garcia and Gerardo Zabaleta, two Mexican men who fall in love and find themselves in unwelcome conditions, both from a lifestyle and socioeconomic viewpoint. So they flee to the U.S. as undocumented, a decision that seals their fate from ever returning to their home country: never again will they visit their family, their birthplace, or they risk not being able to come back to their lives in New York. It's an example where they really can't ever go home again.
Winfield, KSctnewsonline.com

‘I love them, and they love me’

Biederman’s Bistro in Winfield is usually packed every Friday night. But one recent Friday night it was almost standing-room-only. The air was charged with excitement as the crowd anticipated the performance of Rusty Rierson (pronounced Rye-er-son), a popular Nashville recording artist who makes his home in Augusta. Several people chatted...
SocietyPosted by
CinemaBlend

This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular: How To Watch The Pride Concert Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Throughout Pride Month, various streaming services have celebrated the impact of the LBGTQ+ community by showcasing the very best movies, shows, documentaries, and special events focusing its triumphs and achievements over the years. That will continue on Sunday, June 27 when Disney+ hosts This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular, a one-night virtual variety show/concert celebrating its LGBTQ+ creators, employees, and fans.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Missy Elliott Gifted New Lamborghini From Her Mother For 50th Birthday

Missy Elliott’s extensive car collection continues to grow. To celebrate her 50th birthday yesterday, Missy’s mother decided to gift her daughter with a brand new Lamborghini SVJ Roadster. Showing off the custom black whip on social media, Missy adds that during her 25 year music career, she's only taken 3...
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘I Carry You With Me’ turns gay Mexican couple’s journey into evocative, exhilarating cinema

The hauntingly beautiful semi-documentary “I Carry You With Me,” a saga about a gay Mexican couple trying to make a new life in America, is not an easy movie to classify — which is exactly what the filmmakers had in mind. Suffice it to say, the film is a lyrical meditation on loneliness, immigration, homophobia and the emotional price that comes with following one’s dreams.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

World’s oldest living man, 112, reveals free longevity secret

No man alive today has been on Earth longer than Emilio Flores Márquez. On Wednesday, Guinness World Records confirmed that, at 112 years and 326 days, the Puerto Rican centenarian is the world’s oldest man. At 118, Kane Tanaka currently holds both the titles of oldest female and oldest person.
KidsMedicineNet.com

What Age Can a Child Stay Home Alone With a Sibling?

What to Consider What Your Child Should Know Center. Having your older child babysit their younger sibling can be a great way to save money instead of paying a babysitter. It helps teach your children responsibility and independence, as well as encourages bonding between siblings. Most experts believe nearly all...