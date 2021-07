The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are just a few weeks away as athletes are beginning to prepare to represent their respective nations. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to join the team in Tokyo. James and Davis dealt with injuries during the NBA season and will use the summer to get healthy for the 2021-22 campaign. Golden State Warriors guard and MVP finalist Steph Curry is still unsure if he will play in the Olympics or not.