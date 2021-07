Digital pre-order of Heart In Motion 30th Anniversary Edition. “Don’t Ever Want to Lose It (Wind In The Fire)”. Nashville, TN – Six-time GRAMMY-winner Amy Grant has announced her 2021 fall tour, which will include songs from and celebrate the 30th anniversary edition of her iconic album, Heart In Motion, which will release on July 9. For the past two weeks, physical pre-orders via DSPs and fan bundles via AmyGrant.com have been available, and today, digital pre-orders have launched with the instant grat track “Don’t Ever Want To Lose It (Wind In the Fire).”