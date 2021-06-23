A Better Way to Support Gifted Learners

It is possible to achieve success without sacrificing personal values. Being yourself is good enough. Compassion often leads to connection and understanding. It seems clear that the building blocks of a successful adulthood are forged in childhood. The way our children interpret our actions and the actions of those around them in large part helps determine who they become. Will they be confident? Will they be able to withstand peer pressure and avoid dangerous activities and substances? Will they be able to be respectful to others and live by their own ethics and values? And, of course, the life sweepstakes winner itself, will they be able to live happy and fulfilling lives?