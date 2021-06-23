Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

A Better Way to Support Gifted Learners

psychologytoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea that certain kids are born smart and should be placed in a gifted program has been met with criticism and concerns. Research has since shown that environmental factors influence intellectual development, and children are often gifted in only some areas. An optimal match approach ensures that teaching matches...

www.psychologytoday.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gifted Education#The Gifted#A Better Way#Race#Iq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Mental HealtheSchool Online

3 ways to support students with disabilities post-pandemic

Students with disabilities tend to show greater learning losses over the summer, and at times grow at academically higher rates than peers without disabilities, according to a new study showing detailed insight on academic growth among students with disabilities. The new research, Understanding differential growth during school years and summers...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Ep. 50: A Better ‘Transcript’ for Learners and Employers

What skills, knowledge and abilities do students develop as they navigate through college? How do students themselves know, and how do institutions arm their graduates to show prospective employers what they know and can do?. On this week’s episode (The Key's 50th), we explore an effort to iterate beyond the...
KidsPosted by
The Hill

Investing in child care paves the way to a better economy

As a member of Congress and the leader of YWCA USA, a network that serves over 200,000 children annually through child care, Head Start, and Pre-K programs, we join together to urge support for substantial investment in child care by the federal government. As lawmakers in Washington plan the modernization...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

7 Truths Children Need to Know

It is possible to achieve success without sacrificing personal values. Being yourself is good enough. Compassion often leads to connection and understanding. It seems clear that the building blocks of a successful adulthood are forged in childhood. The way our children interpret our actions and the actions of those around them in large part helps determine who they become. Will they be confident? Will they be able to withstand peer pressure and avoid dangerous activities and substances? Will they be able to be respectful to others and live by their own ethics and values? And, of course, the life sweepstakes winner itself, will they be able to live happy and fulfilling lives?
Odessa, TXOdessa American

OC board mulls support to spend gift

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at noon Wednesday to discuss support for a proposed spending plan for a $7 million donation from Mackenzie Scott and her husband Dan Jewett. OC was one of several organizations that significant gifts “to enable their work, and as...
Educationfloridatrend.com

Beyond The Classroom: Caring For The Whole Student

Thomas Rametta is President of Ultimate Medical Academy, where he leads UMA’s mission to equip and empower students to excel in healthcare careers. His work includes developing a diverse, talented team to support students throughout their academic and career journey, ensuring the institution operates responsibly and always champions student outcomes.
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Teaching: Before Rushing to Give Your Students Feedback, Read This

I describe recent research on the question of how to time student feedback on assignments. I highlight an interview from early 2020 that speaks to what teaching is up against, and why it matters. I ask how you’re recharging your batteries during any time off from teaching this summer. I...
RelationshipsEurekAlert

Researchers explore how children learn language

Small children learn language at a pace far faster than teenagers or adults. One explanation for this learning advantage comes not from differences between children and adults, but from the differences in the way that people talk to children and adults. For the first time, a team of researchers developed...
KidsThrive Global

8 ways to support child mental health

When children are struggling with their mental health, we can quickly feel useless. Recognising how to create some calm in the storm and develop a safe refuge becomes our number one priority. Whilst ‘mental health’ is the hashtag of the moment, recognising the signs of mental health and how to...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Why Growth Mindset Theory Fails Children

Growth mindset theory has become a pretext for maladaptive perfectionism. Growth mindset perpetuates systemic racism by focusing on children as individuals and not the environmental barriers that hold them back. Growth mindset is modern education's "faith healing" solution not based in science. I. In March, I wrote a blog post...
Educationweareteachers.com

What Is Scaffolding in Education?

You probably first learned the term before you started teaching. And then you likely started using the concept without even knowing it. But you may still be asking, “what is scaffolding in education?”. For starters, here’s a little background. In the 1930s, Soviet psychologist Lev Vygotsky developed the concept “zone...
Rochester, NYsjfc.edu

Gift to St. John Fisher College Supports iFisher Initiative

St. John Fisher College’s iFisher: Next Generation Learning Initiative has received further financial support thanks to a $350,000 gift from Randy M. ’75 and Susan White. Part of a broad initiative designed to enhance teaching and learning at the College, iFisher, announced in fall 2020, will provide all incoming first-year and transfer students, as well as continuing undergraduate students, with an iPad, keyboard case, and Apple Pencil. Fisher is the first college in upstate New York to implement an Apple 1:1 program for all undergraduate students. The gift will help to enable the College to provide iPads not only to all undergraduate students, but to faculty who are completing the College’s Apple Academy 1:1 training program. This initiative is an extension of the College’s commitment to providing students with transformative experiences designed to help them achieve their educational goals and early career outcomes.
Career Development & Adviceprotocol.com

No one likes corporate training programs. Is there a better way?

Welcome to the era of the unbundled corporation. Two decades of frothy corporate perks brought us office campuses with gourmet cafeterias, laundromats and on-site gyms. These amenities were supposed to create incentives to stay with the org, either because the company was supporting employees' needs or, as more arch observers have noted, because they made it possible for people to work longer hours.
Kidsnurseryworld.co.uk

Peers call on Government for better support for babies and young children

Following the committee’s two-month inquiry into the long-term impact of the pandemic on parents and families, it said that it had heard ‘concerning evidence’ about the impact of over a year of lockdowns and social distancing on pre-school children. This ranged from children’s opportunities to learn to crawl and walk...
Collegesbaker.edu

Adult Learners

There’s no stopping you at Baker College. A college degree is more than just a piece of paper. It’s a valuable credential that can greatly improve your quality of life for years to come. Here are just a few of the reasons why going back to school is well worth the effort.
CharitiesRoanoke Times

Cranwell family gifts $7 million to Virginia Tech to support international students

A Southwest Virginia family has given Virginia Tech $7 million to support programs and services for international students, the university announced Wednesday. The Cranwell family’s donation — the largest the university’s student affairs has ever received — will benefit the Cranwell International Center, which is named after the family. The center responds to the specific needs of the international community, which is made up of 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

13 Common Behaviors and Values of Narcissistic People

People with narcissistic personalities may behave differently than non-narcissists, such as shunning introspection and denying mistakes. Narcissists may also have different values than non-narcissists, such as status and image as opposed to compassion and authenticity. Identifying the destructive behaviors that characterize narcissism can help people recognize and cope with narcissistic...
ImmigrationBerkeleyan Online

Five Ways to Have Better Conversations About Immigration

If having a conversation about immigration with people in your life feels hard, frustrating, or scary, you’re not alone. In recent years, the topic has become increasingly contentious and difficult. You may find that the conversation quickly transforms into a pitched debate, with each side digging in and feelings getting hurt.
ComputerseSchool Online

Teaching coding and design can lead to tech literacy

Technology is ubiquitous in the lives of today’s students. As technology users, students access technology for entertainment, communication, and learning. Tech literacy, which has become as essential as reading, writing, and arithmetic in preparing students for the future, encourages students to move beyond the role of technology consumers to becoming technology creators.