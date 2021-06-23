Cancel
F9 - Theatrical Review

By Bryan Kluger
High-Def Digest
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family inside F9 are now Avengers. That's not entirely true. They are better than the Avengers since none of them really have been killed off and nobody seems to get anything more than just a light skin scratch from time to time, even when they roll cars off cliffs, get blown up by missiles, or shot at a million times. The element of, "could one of these iconic characters be killed this time", has gone out the window. It doesn't exactly mean there isn't any conflict or suspense, because there totally is. Now into its ninth film, the expectation is to see this group of people outwit the bad guys and occasionally turn one of the villains into a new friend by the end of the film. By constantly defying the odds of death and never getting hurt despite the fantastic carnage on screen that's thrown in their faces, this group is unphased and ready for more, and that puts them on top of any superhero team.

Related
CarsEW.com

F9 review: The Fast saga almost gets back on track

"How in the hell are you not dead?" asks Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges). It's very early in F9, and several fast things have already happened furiously. Mournful motorlord Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his amazing automobile acrobats are hunting spyplane wreckage in some Central American jungle. "We do not want to cross paths with the military here," explains hacker Ramsay (Nathalie Emmanuel), before two separate militaries arrive. Everyone drives a vehicle that expresses their inner being. Roman (Tyrese Gibson) rides a jeep so armored its tires do a harmless bunny-hop when landmines explode underneath. The car's too big, like Roman's ego. It almost crushes him: Irony.
SportsPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

‘F9’ Review: Cars! In! Spaaaaaace!

For years, John Cena was both the most beloved and the most hated wrestler in the WWE. Kids adored his colorful clothes, his quick wit on the microphone, and his never-give-up attitude. John Cena the wrestler was basically a real-life superhero. Older fans hated him for precisely that same reason; Cena was like a walking cartoon character with gimmick catchphrases and the same handful of moves in match after match. Those fans begged for years for Cena to “turn heel” — to ditch his goody-goody persona and embrace his dark side. No matter how much they booed, though, Cena stuck to his guns and kept on the side of the angels.
CarsCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Outer space-bound ‘F9’ may want to check its engine light

To say that "F9" goes off the rails is to imply that the "Fast and the Furious" series was ever on the rails, when in fact the big muscles and bigger muscle cars franchise — now 20 years old and 10 films deep — has always been in its own state of perpetual drift.
CarsMovieWeb

F9 Review: Slick Racing & Character Nostalgia Overcomes Silly Action Scenes

The Fast & Furious franchise motors on in a convoluted spectacle that's pure fan service, but ably delivers the popcorn cinema action goods. Everything old is new again in F9. The storyline digs deep into the Torreto family's painful past, while bringing back supporting characters from previous films. It's an all hands on deck reunion that obliterates credulity in nearly every scene. F9 continues the trend of going bigger to an absurd fault. This installment takes muscle cars into a new frontier. Which is laughable...until you realize Elon Musk actually pulled it off.
John Cenashowbizjunkies.com

‘F9’ Review: Time to Stick a Fork in the Franchise

A plane uses a gigantic magnet to snatch a car midair and a Pontiac Fiero orbits Earth in search of a satellite. The only action scene missing from F9 is the “family” literally jumping sharks at some point during the ridiculously lengthy and unnecessary 145-minute running time. The wacky plot...
Carstheyoungfolks.com

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ review: Team Toretto rides again in this spotty sequel

It really is amazing that we’ve accepted the Fast & Furious franchise going this far for this long. We’re 20 years into the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his band of beefy car boosters, though stealing or racing cars have not been the focus of this franchise for the last five entries. In the 10 years since the franchise-reset Fast Five turned the Toretto gang into international bandits, the world has wholeheartedly accepted these engine-revving rogues evading tanks, driving out of airplanes, hopping between skyscrapers, and blowing-up nuclear submarines. Of course all of these things were executed in the most nonsensical ways possible, but audiences were so impressed with the sheer audacity of it all that they let it slide. The franchise has been so brazen with its stunts, story beats, and timeline retconning that it’s almost respectable. And just when you think the whole machine finally runs out of gas, there’s seemingly always one more gear shift it can pull out of its ass. Enter F9: The Fast Saga.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: F9 - Review

Justin Lin, director of the best film (Fast Five) in this now 10 strong (with at least two more movies on the way as things stand) is back for another go at the long-running franchise that has been going strong for almost two decades. F9 is the latest in an attempt at escalation for the series which really feels like there’s no chance of it slowing down any time soon, bringing back veteran Han played by the legendary Sung Kang. Taking place after Han was killed off in Furious 7 and Tokyo Drift (don’t ask), the film brings him back with gutso whilst making things personal for Dominic Torretto and his gang of street racing super-spies – Han is not the only ghost from the past, and F9 stays true to the core theme that has made the best films in the franchise work as well as they have done: “family”.
MoviesMarconews.com

Review: 'F9' rockets 'Fast and Furious' franchise to a new frontier of ridiculousness

Even for the usually far-fetched "Fast and Furious" franchise, "F9" tests the limits of its ludicrousness – and that's before a Pontiac Fiero rockets into orbit. Space isn't the four-wheeled final frontier but just another garage for the action-packed "Fast" movie series. The ninth installment (★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters now) is an overloaded mélange of the "Furious" formula, with rampant vehicular mayhem, an extensive origin story (told through flashbacks), a melodramatic dream sequence, random new characters, old personalities returning from the dead, and a lack of respect for any and all rules of physics.
MoviesHerald & Review

Movie review: 'F9: The Fast Saga'

What a ride it’s been for the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Now spanning 20 years and nine films, this soap opera of motor fuel and melodrama has defied logic, physics and death again and again while weaving an intricate tapestry of a cinematic text that’s filled with callbacks, cameos and a deep-rooted lore that always returns to the intertwining values of family and vintage American muscle cars.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: F9 is More Furious than Fast, an Overstuffed Entry in an Overlong Franchise

Is it my imagination, or do most of the Fast & Furious movies spend about a third of their running times explaining or rewriting the events of previous installments? I haven’t even started reviewing the latest chapter, F9, and I’m already digressing. Kind of like the mafia, once you’re in a F&F film, you’re in the franchise for life. By this many films into it, that leads to some exceedingly crowded casts and a screenplay that had to find ways to justify all of the cameos, new characters, and a small army of returning characters. This time around, the series that has built its reputation of its makeshift “family” of thieves, spy and drivers has an actual family member as its core villain, Jakob Toretto (John Cena), estranged brother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic, who is hellbent on stealing technology that can…do something bad and make it possible to destroy the world, or something like that.
MoviesPosted by
ABCNY

Movie review: 'F9' speeds into theaters

After losses totaling billions of dollars due to the pandemic, the movie business is looking to the latest "Fast & Furious" title to put them on the road to recovery. "F9" has grossed almost $300 million around the world.
MoviesKansas City Star

Review: In ‘F9,’ finding a new gear for ridiculousness

In 20 years and 10 movies the “Fast and Furious” series has relentlessly insisted that its saga is really, truly about family. With all due respect to Vin Diesel's Toretto clan, I must disagree. The “Fast and Furious” movies are really about reaching new nitro-injected realms of absurdity. If you can stomach the macho melodrama, these movies are ridiculous big-screen ballets, with cars shooting out of skyscrapers and airplanes, that at their best are the right kind of stupid. More than family or cars, they're about the movies' whiz-bang capacity for ludicrous grandiosity — for stepping on the gas and leaving logic in the rearview.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:F9: The Fast Saga

STEFON: New York's hottest new club is "F9." Director Justin Lin has gone *all out.* This place has everything: hot rods, motorcycles, child endangerment, throw-up music, beefy fisticuffs, and wish nonfulfillment. SETH: I'm sorry, "wish nonfulfillment?" STEFON: That's when the filmmakers think they're giving fans what they want to see,...
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘F9’ is the best ‘Fast & Furious’ of them all

I hadn’t seen a single Fast & Furious movie before I had the opportunity to see F9, so in the 72 hours before I saw the new one, I binge-watched all nine preceding movies in the franchise. Cars, family, and a growing disrespect for the laws of physics are all I know now. As the leading expert on the Fast & Furious franchise, allow me to unearth the lede: F9 is the best of them all.
MoviesFirst Showing

Review: Justin Lin's 'F9' is a Preposterous But Entertaining Self-Parody

Taiwanese-born American filmmaker Justin Lin (director of the films Better Luck Tomorrow, Annapolis, Tokyo Drift, and Star Trek Beyond previously) has directed five of the nine films in The Fast Saga already, including its lowest of lows (2009's Fast & Furious) and its highest of highs (2011's Fast Five). With Fast 9, known as just F9 or Fast & Furious 9, the auteur of automotive action returns to the franchise for the first time since 2013's Fast & Furious 6 for what is, arguably, the most ridiculous entry in a series that routinely pushes the limits of logic, physics, and heavy-handed family melodrama. Co-written by Lin and franchise newcomer Daniel Casey, F9 begins in 1989, with professional stock car driver Jack Toretto (J.D. Pardo) burnin' up the track at a speedway, his sons Dominic (Vinnie Bennett) & Jakob (Finn Cole) in his crew.
MoviesCBS Austin

Review - F9: The Fast Saga

Grade: C- It's the 20th Anniversary this week that the first movie came out in U.S. theaters. The "family" is back for yet another film in The Fast & the Furious franchise, now just called The Fast Saga. And a saga it is, because even though they were going to end with a 10th film, Vin Diesel has confirmed recently that there will be an 11th film to be released in 2024 with the 10th one coming out the year before. It's definitely run its course and is becoming quite the soap opera, but just when everyone is living peacefully, they get pulled in for one more mission. What else could there be? Well this time, they are going back to the beginning when Dominic talks about how his dad died on the racetrack in a fire. What happened on that day was Dominic and Mia’s little brother was there, a brother we never knew about. Well, of course, the brother, Jakob played by John Cena, resurfaces to get revenge. Now that Hobbs and Shaw are gone (and they are missed), the next best tough guy would be John Cena, right? Other things to expect, Mia is brought back to tell this family story. Justin Lin is back directing, who did Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6 and is announced to do the 10th installment as well. Lin pinned the screenplay as well along with Daniel Casey and Alfredo Casey.
MoviesHuntsville Item

MOVIE REVIEW: 'F9' is an uneven but thrilling ride

The logic around sequels has always been that, aside from outliers like “The Godfather Part II,” you’re bound to see a case of diminishing returns no matter how much you love the overall series. The “Fast and Furious” franchise that launched two decades ago as the story of street racers who pulled heists on the side and the undercover cop trying to take them down has consistently, if not disproven, at least challenge this theory.

