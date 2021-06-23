Blinn foreign language classes open world of opportunities
Foreign language classes at Blinn College can open a world of opportunities — literally. Blinn offers classes in Spanish, French, Czech and American Sign Language (ASL), which can form the foundation for a wide range of careers domestically and abroad. At Blinn, students can earn Associate of Arts (AA) degrees in Spanish and ASL and can complete French and Czech transfer courses. Blinn also offers a certificate in Czech.www.brenhambanner.com