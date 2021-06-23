Blinn foreign language classes open world of opportunities

At Kalamazoo College, the whole world is our campus. Studying at K can open doors to new experiences for international students. There is the opportunity to learn and work closely with faculty in your field of interest and perform exciting research; the ability to connect with alumni experts and business leaders and gain work experience; and the opportunity to travel to other parts of the country and globe. For all K students, the diversity of experiences and perspectives on campus foster academic and personal growth. International students are a pivotal part of what makes our community great, and we can’t wait to welcome you to campus! Learn more about K and our K-Plan.