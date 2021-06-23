Cancel
Goldendale, WA

New Sohler Trade Scholarship Fund supports Goldendale student

Goldendale Sentinel
 9 days ago

The new Sohler Scholarship Fund, created by the family of the late George “Larry” Sohler, a beloved community leader who passed away in March, 2021, provides scholarships for seniors to pursue skilled vocational training. Sohler had a long career in the Gorge as a heavy equipment owner/operator working with local orchardists. As his widow, Lucille (Luci) Sohler said, “Our family is pleased to offer this opportunity in Larry’s memory to Hood River Valley High School students. Larry believed that vocational training provides young people with a wide variety of career opportunities.” Sohler’s own career included stints as an electrician, farmer, trucker, and heavy equipment operator. He had a gift for restoring tractors and farm machinery and wanted to share these skills with young people just entering the work force.

