What Is the Most Important Thing You Can Teach a Child?

psychologytoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore telling you what the most important thing you can teach a child is, come along with me around the world to discover why it is so significant. In the small Maya town of Aguas Calientes in Guatemala, I asked Maria Elena, a highly skilled weaver in her 60s, what her dream was. “No one ever asked me that,” she replied. Then she went on to describe her dream of traveling and seeing the world. Astoundingly, even though she had no travel experience, no means, no passport, and no connections, she found a way to travel and demonstrate the traditional backstrap loom technique she uses for her creations. And my ongoing friendship with her is a source of joy and continued learning.

