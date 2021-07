Our Tri-County Cardinals take on Helena, NEXT Tuesday afternoon at 2, & we'll have complete play by play coverage of Tuesday's Tri County game at 2 o'clock on KSEN. We'll also be broadcasting the Cards when they play Havre, Lewistown & Great Falls in July. Here's even more GOOD news! The district tournament has been scheduled for Thursday, July 22nd through Sunday, July 25th, & we'll have it covered. Stayed tuned for our "Boys of Summer" on KSEN AM 1150.