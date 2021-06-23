Tofel retires from Precinct 3 JP position
Washington County’s Justice of the Peace of Precinct 3 Ken Tofel has retired. According to County Judge John Durrenberger, Tofel’s final day in office was June 4. Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Douglas Cone will service as Tofel’s temporary replacement. Washington County Commissioners Court approved temporary supplemental payment to Cone as he takes on additional work. All four Justice of the Peace positions will be up for elelction in 2022.www.brenhambanner.com