The surface of Venus moves like ice floating on an ocean

By Paul K. Byrne, The Conversation
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Much of the brittle, upper crust of Venus is broken into fragments that jostle and move – and the slow churning of Venus’ mantle beneath the surface might be responsible. My colleagues and I arrived at this finding using decades-old radar data to explore how the surface of Venus interacts with the interior of the planet. We describe it in a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on June 21, 2021.

