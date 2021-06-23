Cancel
Music

James Taylor to perform at KFC Yum! Center this summer

By John P. Wise
derbycityweekend.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Aug. 13. Jackson Browne will open the show. Tickets are available on TicketMaster.com, and if you bought tickets for last year’s canceled show, those will be honored as well. Also Wednesday, Iroquois Amphitheater announced its summer...

James Taylor
Jackson Browne
#Yum#Ticketmaster#Kfc Yum#Ticketmaster Com#Iroquois Amphitheater#Derbycitywknd
