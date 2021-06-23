Suspects could face federal charges after 10 stolen dogs found in Ottawa County

Charges are possible against multiple suspects from Grand Rapids accused of stealing dogs from two separate Ohio breeders and bringing them to West Michigan.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were contacted Monday by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, requesting help finding the dogs after the breeder found the stolen dogs posted for sale on the internet.

Investigators made contact with a resident in the 900 block of Leonard Street in Tallmadge Township and found 10 French bulldogs.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says there were seven dogs stolen from a breeder within their county, and another three dogs taken from a neighboring county.

The dogs were microchipped and confirmed to be the stolen dogs from Ohio, valued at around $6,000 each.

They were taken to the Harbor Humane Society and were picked up early Wednesday morning.

Harbor Humane says the dogs were all in good condition and are now on their way back home.

The organization says this is not the first time the Ohio breeder had dogs stolen. Over the course of time, a total of 40 French Bulldogs have been stolen from the Ohio breeder.

Stolen French Bulldog puppies at Harbor Humane Society

Deputies expect to charge a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old in connection to the case.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information may contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.