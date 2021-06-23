Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

15 Years Ago, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Transformed Meryl Streep Into a New Kind of Icon

By Kayleigh Donaldson
/Film
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2003, Lauren Weisberger released her debut novel, The Devil Wears Prada, a comedy about a young woman hired to be the personal assistant of a powerful and notoriously harsh fashion magazine editor. Upon its publication The Devil Wears Prada attracted attention because Weisberger had worked for Anna Wintour, the somewhat infamous editor-in-chief of American Vogue. Of course, audiences presumed the novel to be autobiographical, something Weisberger weakly denied. Immediately, the book was a bestseller, and a film adaptation was quickly greenlit.

www.slashfilm.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Lauren Weisberger
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devil Wears Prada#American Vogue#The Yale School Of Drama#Victorian#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIdaho8.com

Sharon Stone thinks there’s more to Hollywood than Meryl Streep

Sharon Stone has opened up about the “iconography” associated with Meryl Streep, adding that she feels she is a “much better” screen villain than the three-time Oscar-winner. In an interview with the website Zoomer, Stone was asked a question about “finally” getting to work with Streep, whom she starred alongside...
MoviesPosted by
Salon

Revisiting “The Devil Wears Prada” and the glamorization of grind culture

Ahead of the 15th anniversary of the 2006 classic "The Devil Wears Prada," fans are revisiting and relitigating some of the film's greatest debates and cultural moments. For instance, who was the real villain — the impossible-to-please Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), or notoriously unsupportive boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier)?. Perhaps there's...
CelebritiesVogue

At 72, Meryl Streep Is Still Queen Of Fresh Beauty Looks

In The Devil Wears Prada it was Miranda Priestley’s immaculately coiffed silver quiff; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again saw her with the freshest skin and long, tousled locks; and who could forget the sculpted glamour of Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her? There’s no doubt that Meryl Streep, who is 72 today, is a master at shapeshifting on screen – physically as well as emotionally. As for her own beauty signature? She has always favoured an immaculate, alabaster complexion, often choosing to wear lighter peachy tones to enhance her skin tone, while experimenting with darker colours around her eyes for definition.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Sharon Stone's Thoughts on Meryl Streep Are Raising Eyebrows Across the Internet

Watch: Meryl Streep Wishes Her Hubby Happy Birthday. A recent Sharon Stone interview clearly ended up going in a direction that the reporter wasn't expecting. While promoting her recent memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, the 63-year-old actress took part in a Zoomer interview that was published last month before suddenly picking up social media attention on Tuesday, June 22 for her extensive comments about Meryl Streep.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Sharon Stone Knows Her Brazen Meryl Streep Rant “Sounds Sacrilegious”

Photos by Samir Hussein/WireImage and Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images. There are few figures so universally beloved in Hollywood as Meryl Streep. But there is at least someone with a different view out there: Sharon Stone, whose recent comments about Streep resurfaced on Tuesday as fans celebrated Streep’s 72nd birthday on Tuesday. “I know [it] sounds sacrilegious,” Stone eventually concluded the rant, which appeared in the April/May issue of Zoomer magazine. “But it’s enough already.”
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

Devil Wears Prada Star Adrian Grenier Admits Nate Was the True Villain of the Movie

We all know the true villain of the Devil Wears Prada is Andy's unsupportive boyfriend Nate, but does actor Adrian Grenier see things the same way?. The 2008 film centered on Andy Sachs's (Anne Hathaway) descent into the big bad fashion world after taking an assistant job with powerful magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). But if you ask anyone on Twitter, they'd say the real antagonist was not the one wearing Prada, but the guy who shames his girlfriend every step of the way. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Devil Wears Prada star opened up about the discourse inspired by the film—and how he came to change his mind about his character.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Sharon Stone's Controversial Comments About Meryl Streep

Sharon Stone has a thing or two to say about Meryl Streep. While recently chatting with Zoomer, Stone discussed life as an actor while challenging Hollywood's idolization of the "Mamma Mia" star. The interview covered a wide range of topics from Stone's extensive career to her new memoir "The Beauty...
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Thoughtful Quotes About Motherhood From Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep knows the balancing act of parenting, working and living in the spotlight. The actor and her husband, Don Gummer, have four children ― Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Louisa. Since becoming a mom in 1979, she’s embraced the chaos and uncertainty of life with children, which she’s spoken about in various interviews over the years.
Celebritiesinterviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Meryl Streep

——— “K’ain Ayin Hara—that’s my feeling about fears. It’s Yiddish for ‘it shouldn’t happen’—if you voice your fears they may become true. I’m superstitious enough to believe that.”. ——— “I do think men can be more easily diverted from what really does matter, from what’s going to be important to...
New York City, NYWBAL Radio

Meryl Streep gets NYC subway tribute on her 72nd birthday

Meryl Streep got a birthday gift any New Yorker could appreciate. In honor of legendary actress' 72nd birthday Tuesday, artist and photographer Adrian Wilson and artist/production designer Matt Duncan teamed up to transform 72nd Street subway signs to read "72nd Streep." "It was one of these ideas that you have...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Meryl Streep gets an only-in-New York birthday greeting

It’s a Big Apple birthday greeting for a big star of the silver screen. Straphangers passing through Manhattan’s 72nd Street 1, 2, 3 station today will see the stop has been renamed “72 Streep” — on both the uptown and downtown platforms — to celebrate the birthday of multi-Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, who turns 72 today, The Post has learned.