15 Years Ago, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Transformed Meryl Streep Into a New Kind of Icon

We all know the true villain of the Devil Wears Prada is Andy's unsupportive boyfriend Nate, but does actor Adrian Grenier see things the same way?. The 2008 film centered on Andy Sachs's (Anne Hathaway) descent into the big bad fashion world after taking an assistant job with powerful magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). But if you ask anyone on Twitter, they'd say the real antagonist was not the one wearing Prada, but the guy who shames his girlfriend every step of the way. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Devil Wears Prada star opened up about the discourse inspired by the film—and how he came to change his mind about his character.