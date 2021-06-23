Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

At the Library: Summertime, and the reading is ... fun!

Yakima Herald Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Reading season has rolled around yet again, and things have turned into a bit of a zoo around here -- literally!. This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Tails and Tales,” so, from now through Aug. 14, we’re focusing on all things furry, scaly, shell-y and feathered as we challenge kids and teens to complete various reading challenges in order to earn various reading rewards.

www.yakimaherald.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Online Reading#For The Children#Fossils#The Tween Teen Program#Summer Reading Program#Toppenish#Tieton#Yakima Valley Libraries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

New StoryWalk combines outdoors and reading for summer fun

Budding readers will now have the chance to hone their skills with the aid of giant pages, discussion prompts, and a stroll outdoors. After a pilot launch at the Maumee Branch Library last year, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system recently expanded its StoryWalk installation to all but one of its 20 locations — the Lagrange branch was excluded due to its lack of outdoor space.
Lead, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Lead summer reading program packed with fun, prizes

LEAD — Kids who want to be rewarded with big prizes and cool events should check out the Summer Reading Program at the Phoebe Hearst Library in Lead. Children’s Librarian Micole Davis said thanks to a variety of community donations, this year’s program will be better than it has ever been for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade.
New Houlka, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Houlka Library offered fun with frogs

HOULKA • Kids who attended the Summer Reading Program at the Houlka Library on Tuesday, June 15 were treated to a “hopping” good time. Guest Marilyn Chrestman, started her program with a reading of “Golly Gump Swallowed a Fly,” which followed the misadventures of its titular character and his ill attempts at removing the buzzing pest from his gullet.
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Moths, butterflies open library reading program today

The first event of the Trinity County Library Summer Reading Program, Moths and Butterflies, will be held today, June 23, at the Weaverville Library. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books will be read at 10:45 a.m., but families are welcome at any time during the event hours.
Harker Heights, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Heights library doubles beach fun in Thursday programs

With “Cowabunga! Read” as the summer’s theme, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s programs have all been undersea-related, but Library director Lisa Youngblood took it a step further last Thursday with beach-themed programs — one of which was actually at the beach. Last Thursday morning held its usual...
Cheektowaga, NYcheektowagabee.com

Cheektowaga libraries to offer prizes for reading

The libraries in Cheektowaga will be giving residents an additional incentive to read this summer with prizes for reading as well as chances to win raffle baskets. Participants in the summer event can log their reading in the coming weeks either digitally or physically and can register in person at the library, through the ReadSquared app or online at http://cheektowagalibrariesny12. […]
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Families, join the library for Beetle Bop Fun

Families can join the Wood County District Public Library for a picnic dinner and Beetle Bop Party on July 7 at 6:30 p.m. in City Park, located at 520 Conneaut Ave. After a dinner at the Kiwanis and Martin shelters in City Park, WCDPL librarians will share Denise Fleming’s picture book, “Beetle Bop” and additional information about beetles and fireflies. Families will also be able to make a craft.
Van Alstyne, TXKTEN.com

Tiny Van Alstyne library encourages reading

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- This doesn't look like your typical library. The Little Free Library at 450 Kelly Lane in Van Alstyne sits atop a post in the front yard of Samantha Cather's home. It's part of a national network of tiny libraries, each of which offers a selection...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

James V. Brown Library joins ‘Big Library Read’

The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., is connecting their community of readers together during the next Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From June 28-July 12, readers can solve a compelling mystery in S.F. Kosa’s debut thriller, “The Quiet Girl,” ebook from the public library. Brown Library card holders can borrow the ebook for free without waiting by visiting https://ebranch2go.overdrive.com/ or downloading the Libby app. Readers can then discuss online at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/ .
Carlton County, MNmlstargazette.com

Fun at the Fairgrounds makes summertime sweet

The smell of food, sounds of animals and sights of small children playing brought a small sense of normalcy after an unpredictable pandemic year. People of all ages wandered around watching a corn hole contest, Mutton Busting, and enjoying the various food vendors on a perfect, sunny day at the Fun at the Fairgrounds in Barnum, Saturday, June 12.
Natchitoches Parish, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Library Reading Program Continues!

The Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL) has seen hundreds of children attend its Summer Reading Program performances over the past month. Your local library has hosted magicians, puppets and storytellers, and musicians at both branches, on the NPL’s front lawn, and even the Downtown Riverbank Stage. And don’t worry if you have not had the chance to catch a library show with your kids; the NPL still has weeks of performances to look forward to! Plus, you can still register your child to read for rewards until the program ends on August 31.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Local libraries offering storytime, reading programs for kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents, it’s summertime, and the last thing kids probably want to do is hop into more learning. But staying sharp during the summer could be the key to your child excelling in school. Right now, the Columbia County library system has a summer reading program going...
Crossville, TNCrossville Chronicle

AROUND THE TOWN: Summertime means fun events and activities

The long Fourth of July weekend starts today, and this means summer is in full swing. Locals will be flocking to the beaches, lakes, campsites and vacation destinations in record numbers this year, experts say, thanks to lockdowns last summer. Summer always brings a host of fun activities with it....
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Reading glasses available for Duluth library patrons

The Duluth Lions Club has donated a bag of reading glasses to the Duluth Public Library for patrons to borrow and keep as needed. The main branch of the library downtown has about 30 reading glasses available, according to library spokesperson Lyanne Valdez. The library's Mount Royal and West Duluth branches will be getting some, too.
Stamford, NYthe-reporter.net

School Is Out, Reading Is In At Stamford Library

School is out and summer reading is in at the Stamford Library! The summer reading program will bring four weeks of reading fun, perfect for children under the age of 13 starting on Monday, July 5. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Navasota, TXNavasota Examiner

‘Splish Splash’ fun at the library

Children had a blast playing in water provided by Navasota Fire Department Monday afternoon, June 28, for “Wet and Wild Day” hosted by Navasota Public Library. Follow the Navasota Public Library Facebook page for more cool summer events. Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano.
Books & LiteratureShelbyville News

Between the Covers: Picture Books

There are so many wonderful picture books being published. I chose a few that I hope you might find interesting and charming as well. I am going to start with a book by a local author, Jerri Callahan-Turner, who has written a story that she has been thinking about for many years. The title of the book is Miss Mollie and the Chocolate Chair with illustrations by local artist, Rebecca Campbell. Mollie is not very happy as the story begins because she is beginning in a new school – again. The first day of school, her teacher invites her to choose a chair out of many colored ones, but Mollie spots a chair that looks lonely and asks if she can have the “chocolate chair.” The chair becomes her friend, and Mollie feels like it talks to her. One awful day, she arrives at school and her chair is not there. I’ll let you find out what happens next. The story is based on a real little girl. Miss Mollie and the Chocolate Chair is self-published and retails for10.99.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Fun summertime bug activities for the kids

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you looking for a few summertime activities to get your kids out in the yard? Here are some great ideas from the folks at Texas A&M Agrilife!. One simple craft helps the kids chart the life cycle of a bug all the way from egg all the way to mature adult.