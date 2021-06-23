5 teens hurt in rollover crash near Hutchinson
Five teenagers were injured when the pickup truck they were riding in rolled over Wednesday morning.
The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of 180th Street and Walden Avenue west of Hutchinson at 6:23 a.m.
A 16-year-old girl was driving the truck with four passengers, ages 16-17, when she crashed.
All five people in the truck were taken to Hutchinson Hospital and two of the five teens were then flown to a Twin Cities hospital. Their conditions are not known.
The crash remains under investigation. No other details were released.
Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.