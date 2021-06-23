Update: More details released after fatal crash in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a fatal crash in Tooele County Tuesday night. “At about 8:11 p.m., a silver Ford Excursion SUV pulling a 29-foot bumper pull travel trailer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 78,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol. “It appears that the travel trailer began to fishtail and sideswiped the trailer of an eastbound commercial vehicle.”gephardtdaily.com