Schwarber’s power makes him a fit for Nats long term

Kyle Schwarber is single handily keeping the Nationals afloat. During this past off-season, the Nationals were in serious need of offensive upgrades. So when it was announced Washington had signed slugger Kyle Schwarber it was disappointing, to say the least. At the time, D.J. Lemahieu, J.T. Realmuto, and Marcell Ozuna were all still unsigned, while third baseman Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado were available via the trade market. Instead, Washington opted to follow the cheaper route, settling on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2022.