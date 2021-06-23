Cancel
MLB

Schwarber's power makes him a fit for Nats long term

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Nationals signed Kyle Schwarber last winter, they weren’t expecting to find a new leadoff hitter for the top of their lineup. Schwarber made a name for himself with the Cubs as a middle-of-the-order power hitter. He hit 121 home runs over six seasons in Chicago but never hit enough base hits to hit for average. Yet Cubs manager Joe Maddon did try him at the leadoff spot from time to time, hoping to capitalize on Schwarber’s ability to draw walks in between his 350-foot homers.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Apologies To Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber is single handily keeping the Nationals afloat. During this past off-season, the Nationals were in serious need of offensive upgrades. So when it was announced Washington had signed slugger Kyle Schwarber it was disappointing, to say the least. At the time, D.J. Lemahieu, J.T. Realmuto, and Marcell Ozuna were all still unsigned, while third baseman Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado were available via the trade market. Instead, Washington opted to follow the cheaper route, settling on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2022.
MLBRecord-Journal

Schwarber belts 3 HRs as Nats defeat Mets

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 5-2 Sunday to take three of four in the series. Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in a...
MLBmasnsports.com

Parra, Schwarber, fans bring the thrill back to Nats Park

For official purposes, the first ballgame played at Nationals Park following the 2019 World Series took place on July 23, 2020, when the defending champions lost to the Yankees in an empty ballpark during the height of a pandemic. And for official purposes, the first ballgame played at Nationals Park...
MLBNBC Sports

Nats Twitter trolls Ben Simmons after Kyle Schwarber's 3-run bomb

Ben Simmons doesn't need any reminders about his poor shooting performance from Philadelphia's series loss to Atlanta in the Eastern Conference semifinals. But just in case he did, the Washington Nationals provided some with quite the troll job on Twitter halfway through the second game of their two-game series against the Phillies on Wednesday.
MLBchatsports.com

WAS 7, MIA 3; Poteet pounded by Schwarber, Nats

The Miami Marlins offense continue to struggle as they drop the series opener versus the Washington Nationals. Miami had a total of seven hits in the game in their 7-3 loss to the Nationals. Marlins starting pitcher Cody Poteet really struggled as he had his worst outing in his young...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kyle Schwarber homers twice to power Nats over Marlins

EditorsNote: Noted home team in lede graf; Added stat in 3rd graf; Added Jr. for Chisholm in final graf. Kyle Schwarber clubbed two homers and drove in four runs, leading the Washington Nationals to a 7-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Schwarber hit a homer to...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Kyle Schwarber, Nats look to keep streaks going vs. Marlins

Washington Nationals leadoff batter Kyle Schwarber is on an incredible hot streak, and so is his team. Schwarber has hit 12 homers in his past 13 games, including two long balls in Washington's 7-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday. The Nationals, meanwhile, are 10-1 in their past 11 games.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kyle Schwarber hits 2 HRs as Nats split DH against Mets

Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Jon Lester pitched six-plus innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting New York Mets 6-2 to earn a split of their day-night doubleheader. It was the second two-homer game in a week for Schwarber, who hit a pair last Sunday against the San Francisco Giants....
MLBPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Schwarber's 12th homer in 10 games helps Nats over .500

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Kyle Schwarber's power display is making history. His relationship with the Home Run Derby appears consigned to it. After Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games to help the Washington Nationals to a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night, Schwarber said he has not been approached about participating in this year's derby on July 12 at Denver's Coors Field.
MLBNew York Post

Kyle Schwarber’s three home runs torment Mets in loss to Nationals

WASHINGTON — Dead arms and deader bats conspired to leave the Mets at a dead-end over three days at Nationals Park. The momentum of their previous week, when they beat up on the Padres and Cubs — two legitimate playoff contenders — has dissipated and now the Mets have to figure out how to survive a steady diet of NL East competition.
MLBDaily Freeman

Schwarber mashes 2 more, Nats inch closer to Mets in NL East

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Monday night. Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into...
MLBwsau.com

MLB roundup: Nats’ Kyle Schwarber belts two more HRs

Kyle Schwarber continued his power surge by belting two of Washington’s five home runs as the Nationals earned an 8-4 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Monday night. The sizzling Schwarber has hit 11 homers over the past nine games and 24 on the season, including seven in...
MLBWJLA

Schwarber lifts Nats' again 7-3 in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, raising his season total to 21 by hitting 12 in his past 13 games, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 Thursday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Schwarber led off the first pulling a hanging curveball from Cody...
MLBNew York Post

Kyle Schwarber is suddenly the hottest hitter in baseball

Kyle Schwarber is starting to prove last season was just a fluke. The Nationals outfielder, who is leading off, might be the hottest hitter in baseball right now. In Thursday’s matchup against the Marlins, Schwarber opened the 7-3 win with a home run, his fifth lead-off homer over the past 12 games.
MLBPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Nats' Schwarber in impressive company with slugging exploits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As his home run-hitting binge became a national phenomenon, Kyle Schwarber tried to warn everyone how quickly it could end. “It’s the reality of this game that, you know what, I’m probably not going to keep doing this the whole year," the Washington outfielder said. "It’s physically impossible to keep doing this.”
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Two more Kyle Schwarber homers lift Nats past Mets

Kyle Schwarber continued his power surge by belting two of Washington's five home runs as the Nationals earned an 8-4 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Monday night. Schwarber has hit 11 homers over the past nine games. The only other player since 1901 to hit 11 home runs in a nine-game span was Frank Howard of the 1968 Washington Senators.