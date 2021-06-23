Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Watch DSN: Lynne Fruth highlights Fruth’s commitment to West Virginia patients

By David Salazar
drugstorenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest installment of the Watch DSN video series features Lynne Fruth, president and chairman of Fruth Pharmacy, discussing how the chain has served patients throughout the pandemic. Lynne Fruth, president and chairman of Fruth Pharmacy, discusses the ways that the chain has served patients in its home state throughout...

drugstorenews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Watch#Senior Vice President#Watch Dsn#Fruth Pharmacy#Ensembleiq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesHuntingtonNews.Net

Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network become first in West Virginia to treat heart failure patients using breakthrough CCM therapy

Heart failure, a condition in which the heart slowly weakens and is not able to adequately supply oxygen-rich blood, affects an estimated 6.5 million Americans and nearly 26 million people worldwide.2 By 2030, it is expected to affect 8 million Americans.3 Heart failure patients experience severe symptoms including breathlessness, fatigue, confusion and swelling in the legs that make everyday activities challenging and significantly diminish their quality of life.
PoliticsWVNews

And the rankings show West Virginia is ...

Usually when any type of national rankings or studies are done, West Virginians have learned to bite their tongues and move on. Seldom, if ever, are we ranked high in any good category or low in any bad one. So the natural inclination when someone says, “Hey, did you see that study on ...,” we wait for the other shoe to drop.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

2022 prospect Jacolby Spells commits to West Virginia

West Virginia picked up a four-star recruit for the class of 2022 as cornerback Jacolby Spells announced his commitment on Sunday. Spells, who attends American Heritage High School in Florida, picked the Mountaineers over Miami, Indiana, Georgia, Syracuse and others. Spells, who is 5-11 and 170 pounds, played with current...
NFLScarlet Nation

Reviewing the West Virginia four-star pass catching commits since 2002

WVSports.com takes a look back at the four-star pass catching commits on Rivals.com since 2002. How did they fare in Morgantown and how have the Mountaineers hit at the position when it comes to the top rated?. We examine how it's turned out and how the Mountaineers have done with...
Clay County, WVmountainmedianews.com

West Virginia is Wild and Wonderful

On June 20, 1863, President Lincoln signed a bill admitting West Virginia to the Union. Finally, a state we can call home; a place where we can live free and breathe fresh air. Mountains ran wild with game, all a person had to do was be wilder than the mountains...
Politicsmontgomery-herald.com

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. . June 23, 1944: A tornado struck Shinnston and the surrounding area, killing 103 people and injuring hundreds more. June 23, 2016: Eight inches of rain...
Charleston, WVmybuckhannon.com

WVDEP releases annual list of electronic devices authorized to be sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. − The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) Program has released the state Covered Electronic Device (CED) Manufacturer Registration and Compliance List for 2021. This list is compiled each year through registration forms and fees received from manufacturers of CEDs for sale in the state and is developed as a resource for both retailers and consumers.
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Virginia's expanded Medicaid dental benefits helping free clinic's patients

As of Thursday, Virginia residents with Medicaid became eligible to use their benefits for expanded comprehensive dental care. At the Shenandoah Community Health Clinic in Woodstock, which provides free and reduced cost medical and dental care for residents in and around Shenandoah County, this is big news for its client base.
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Eddie's Walk From West Virginia To Tennessee Raised Over $250K

Eddie's walk from West Virginia to Tennessee has officially been completed and he has raised so much money to go towards the National Angels organization!. The listeners far surpassed the goal, raising $50K at just the start to get him to do the walk. The walk started in West Virginia and took him around 70+ miles to get to Tennessee. So starting on Father's Day (June 20), Eddie started day 1 of his walk, completing 16 miles to start things off. Then he started walking again on day 2, completing 25 miles of his walk. On Day 3 of his walk, Eddie continued his trek by completing 22.15 miles. And on Day 4, Eddie successfully completed his walk by walking 10 miles, hitting the Tennessee border and finishing during The Bobby Bones Show. Eddie shared many things during his time on the walk from the animals he saw to the listeners that met him along the way, while also answering questions from listeners and sharing the story behind his passion for fostering. For all of those updates, listeners can relive this week's special moments here.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

Charleston Gazette-Mail. June 22, 2021. There are many industrial sites in the rustbelt — especially in Appalachia — where the dark joke goes “You get cancer just driving by that place.”. Data from two Union Carbide facilities in Kanawha County — one in Institute and one in South Charleston —...
Ohio StatePosted by
Forbes

Ohio Lawsuit Seeks To Restore $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit

Two attorneys in Ohio filed suit today to compel Governor Mike DeWine to restore the state’s participation in several federal unemployment programs. One of these programs, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), provided an extra $300 a week in unemployment aid to eligible workers. The case follows temporary injunctions issued after similar lawsuits were filed in Indiana and Maryland.
AccidentsPosted by
SCDNReports

Man Killed in West Virginia Mine, Again

According to Gov. Jim Justice, a coal miner died in West Virginia. This is the second coal-related death in the state in two days. Michael David Adkins, 43, of Racine, was killed when an underground shuttle car struck him.
Pittsburgh, PAhealio.com

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center appoints president

Elizabeth Wild, a veteran health care executive, has been appointed president of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Hillman Cancer Center. Wild — who joined UPMC in 2002 — most recently served as the cancer center’s senior vice president. Wild has been a key member of the leadership team that has...
Accidentsnewsbrig.com

Family involved in North Carolina tubing accident identified

North Carolina officials identified the extended family involved in a tubing accident that killed three people on Wednesday, as the search continues for two missing people — including a 7-year-old girl. Nine relatives were tubing on the Dan River in Eden, near the Virginia border, but several of the tubes...
Kentucky Statewkms.org

Kentucky’s AG Cameron On West Virginia Coal Plant: Close It

Environmental and consumer groups have pushed for the early closure of a 50-year-old coal-fired power plant in West Virginia that serves electricity customers in both West Virginia and Kentucky. They have an unlikely ally: Kentucky’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. In a filing last week with the Kentucky Public Service...

Comments / 0

Community Policy