This exercise may improve your artery function, reduce artery stiffness

Are you currently stressed out? Do you constantly feel anxious or depressed? Are you currently worried about what will come next with COVID-19? Research has shown that there are easy steps to begin to reduce stress, anxiety and depression with a few simple practices. Doing daily activities such as exercising, or arts and crafts have been shown to help reduce stress within people. But why does this happen? When your body and mind are put into stressful situations, cortisol is produced along with many other hormones in the adrenal cortex of the brain. Cortisol functions as a homeostatic hormone. Essentially, this means that cortisol’s primary function is to help your body maintain a standard level of functioning. While this makes cortisol sound very helpful, that is not always the case. For example, cortisol is meant to help your body return to a normal state of functioning by altering your behavior. By building up cortisol, your brain is telling you to remove stress inducers from your life so that cortisol levels can return to normal. However, it is almost impossible to remove all stressors that afflict someone in today’s world. Whether they be from work, school or just life in general, stress is all around each and every one of us preventing cortisol levels from naturally dropping over time.