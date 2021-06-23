Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

This exercise may improve your artery function, reduce artery stiffness

Posted by 
WomenzMag
WomenzMag
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a recent study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, researchers found water walking may help reduce artery stiffness and improve function in peripheral artery disease (PAD). The research is from the University of Nebraska. One author is Song-Young Park. PAD is an atherosclerotic disease that is associated with...

www.womenzmag.com
Community Policy
WomenzMag

WomenzMag

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Womenzmag is a single-point destination for women to get inspiration and be updated from the latest developments and jaw-dropping information from the USA and all over the world. We aim to deliver reader-friendly news about the newest fashion, entertainment, life hacks, styling tips, and local updates from the USA and all over the world to our valued readers.

 https://womenzmag.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Arterial Stiffness#Disease#Song Young Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Workoutsthewestsidegazette.com

Aerobic Exercise Helps Cognitive Function In Older Adults

WASHINGTON — Older adults at risk for Alzheimer’s who followed a 26-week structured aerobic exercise training had improved brain function and brain health, a study has found. The study, published in the journal “Frontiers in Endocrinology”, showed the positive association between Cathepsin B (CTSB) and cognition, and the substantial modulation...
Fitnessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Childhood exercise maintains cognitive function in life

Tokyo [Japan], June 19 (ANI): An international research group has illuminated the changes in the brain's neural network and cortex structure that underlie the positive association between childhood exercise and the maintenance and promotion of cognitive function in later life. The results published in the academic journal NeuroImage explain that...
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Exercise Tricks for Reducing Stubborn Body Fat, Say Experts

Contrary to what many people believe, it's actually impossible to "spot reduce" certain areas of your body where fat has accumulated. For instance, doing squats will not directly lead to fat loss in your rear, and doing crunches or using an abs wheel won't actually allow you to see the area around your midsection suddenly vanish. "Fat in your body is like gas in your gas tank," as Todd Miller, Ph.D., C.S.C.S., professor of nutrition and exercise sciences at George Washington University, explained to The Washington Post. "Thinking you can reduce fat from your stomach alone is like saying you want to use gas only from the right side of your gas tank."
WorkoutsNewswise

5-minute workout lowers blood pressure as much as exercise, drugs

Newswise — Working out just five minutes daily via a practice described as "strength training for your breathing muscles" lowers blood pressure and improves some measures of vascular health as well as, or even more than, aerobic exercise or medication, new CU Boulder research shows. The study, published June 29...
Workoutsmarthastewart.com

Doing Just Five Minutes of Breathing Exercise Each Day Can Lower Your Blood Pressure, a New Study Finds

Going for a walk with your pet or keeping busy in your garden are easy ways to stay fit in your day-to-day life. But according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, there's one unexpected type of activity that can boost your health, too: breathing exercises. University of Colorado at Boulder researchers found that just five minutes of "strength training for your breathing muscles" can lower your blood pressure and improve vascular health, and it's even more effective than standard aerobic exercise or meditation.
Posted by
Zachary Walston

How to Reduce Exercise Time Without Sacrificing Results

Finding time to exercise is no easy task for many people. During a leadership training I completed in 2016, the instructor asked us to use a substation for the phrase “I don't have time.” Instead, we were to use “I do not prioritize.” Try it and see how it makes you feel. If it makes you squirm, you are likely failing to prioritize something should. The problem with this substitution is it is shame and guilt inducting in situations it should not be.
HealthNews Channel Nebraska

How to Reduce Pain and Improve Your Sleep?

Originally Posted On: How to Reduce Pain and Improve Your Sleep? – VirtuClean. In general, chronic pain is more noticeable and less manageable at night which affects your sleep to a large extent. Having difficulty sleeping due to persistent pain is quite challenging and makes people frustrated and helpless. Luckily, there are certain things you can do, especially when it comes to lifestyle, to alleviate your condition and help you get a good night’s sleep. Just read on and find out more.
FitnessNews-Medical.net

Study finds beneficial link between acute aerobic exercise and cognitive function

Over the past 20 years, many studies have investigated the effects of acute aerobic exercise on cognitive performance. In recent years, meta-analyses of data from these previous research studies have demonstrated that these a single bout of moderate aerobic exercise temporarily improves cognitive performance. However, close examination of the individual research studies on this topic revealed that in approximately 50% of studies, no beneficial link between acute aerobic exercise and cognitive function was found.
Workoutswellbeingmagazine.com

Exercise to Improve Core Strength and Posture

Exercise has many benefits, both for our physical health and our emotional health. It helps us manage our weight, create a leaner, more toned physique and build stronger, healthier bones. In terms of our mental health, when we exercise, we release feel good chemicals that boost our mood and give us a post exercise high. Your energy level gets boosted and you feel amazing.
WorkoutsIFLScience

A Five-Minute Breathing Technique Reduces Blood Pressure As Much As Exercise

Taking just 30 deep breaths a day can protect against heart disease, with a specific breathing technique having been found to significantly lower blood pressure, improve vascular health, and reduce inflammation. Known as High-Resistance Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training (IMST), the method may be as effective as regular exercise at enhancing cardiovascular health, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

Regular exercise helps reduce stress

Are you currently stressed out? Do you constantly feel anxious or depressed? Are you currently worried about what will come next with COVID-19? Research has shown that there are easy steps to begin to reduce stress, anxiety and depression with a few simple practices. Doing daily activities such as exercising, or arts and crafts have been shown to help reduce stress within people. But why does this happen? When your body and mind are put into stressful situations, cortisol is produced along with many other hormones in the adrenal cortex of the brain. Cortisol functions as a homeostatic hormone. Essentially, this means that cortisol’s primary function is to help your body maintain a standard level of functioning. While this makes cortisol sound very helpful, that is not always the case. For example, cortisol is meant to help your body return to a normal state of functioning by altering your behavior. By building up cortisol, your brain is telling you to remove stress inducers from your life so that cortisol levels can return to normal. However, it is almost impossible to remove all stressors that afflict someone in today’s world. Whether they be from work, school or just life in general, stress is all around each and every one of us preventing cortisol levels from naturally dropping over time.
FitnessHouston Chronicle

Saunas could offer real benefits for blood pressure

Q: When I get out of the sauna, my blood pressure is lower. It also runs lower in the summertime. Perhaps the vasodilation due to heat is beneficial over the long term, but I am not sure if there are any studies. Do you know of any?. A: A recent...
FitnessTexarkana Gazette

Why exercise may help ease depression

Just like Selena Gomez said, "If I don't work out everything about me just feels a bit down," a lot of folks rely on exercise to banish the blues. Now neuroscientists from the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness have found out how exercise does that oh-so-welcome magic trick. They discovered that, in mice, exercise stimulates the production of a molecule called lactate. It then acts as an antidepressant by helping cool excess brain oxidation and inflammation, nourishing neurons and even stimulating the growth of new nerve connections.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...
Public Healthaudacy.com

COVID-19 may reduce brain tissue and impair memory function: study

A study of COVID-19 survivors’ brain scans showed potentially long-lasting effects on vital, memory-related parts of the brain. It raises concerns over dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. UK Biobank scanned more than 40,000 participants before the pandemic started. Of those, 782 people returned for second scans, 400 of whom had tested...