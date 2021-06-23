Cancel
Business

Walker & Dunlop Appoints Head of Capital Markets

By Ingrid Tunberg
GlobeSt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHESDA, MD – Walker & Dunlop Inc. has hired Susan Mello as group head of capital markets. In her new role, Mello will oversee all aspects of the firm’s capital markets platform, which structures debt and equity transactions through a range of capital sources. Mello will be based out the firm’s Englewood Cliffs, NJ office.

