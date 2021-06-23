Cancel
'The Sound With Mark Ronson' Trailer: Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Dave Grohl & More Star In Ronson's New Music Docuseries

By Edward Davis
theplaylist.net
 10 days ago

Get inside the sounds that get stuck inside your head. Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning super producer and artist Mark Ronson has a new show coming on Apple TV+ where he explores the intersection of technology and musical innovation with his heroes and fellow hitmakers. It sounds a little like Song Exploder, but broader. Titled "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson," the new six-part docuseries has many heavyweight guests like Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock, and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX, and more.

