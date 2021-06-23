‘The Sound With Mark Ronson’ Trailer: Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Dave Grohl & More Star In Ronson’s New Music Docuseries

Few albums then or since have qualified as seismic cultural events quite the way Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” did in 2011, when it arrived in a blaze of hype and anticipation not much seen since the heyday of Michael Jackson and Madonna. The electro-pop opus sold more than a million copies in its first week of release and, perhaps even more impressively, brought a collection of songs about otherness, gender identity and individuality to Top 40 radio. Fittingly, the 12-time Grammy winner is celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Born This Way” having been born that way by choosing Pride Month to release a reissue showcasing LGBTQ artists and allies.