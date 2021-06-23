Cancel
Lenovo launches a wireless charging kit for laptops

By Vikka Abat
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lenovo is releasing a handful of new devices for remote workers including the Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit. With the Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit, users can enjoy Power-by-Contact technology. The first of its kind, PBc technology allows wireless charging of a variety of 13-inch to 14-inch non-touch notebooks.

ElectronicsPosted by
geekspin

Eufy’s battery-powered SoloCam manages to one-up Nest

Eufy has announced a line of battery-powered security cameras equipped with local storage. Designed to operate standalone, without the need of a hub, the SoloCam line will include four devices which include two Essential cameras, two Spotlight cameras, and one Solar. The Essential cameras (E20, E40) offer all the necessities...
ElectronicsPosted by
geekspin

Mophie UV sanitizer with wireless charging review

Mophie’s UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging may be the best addition for your desk in this post-covid era. After 5 minutes of targeted UV rays, your phone will be rid of 99.9% of surface bacteria. While the device looks good, it struggles with some design issues. Overall. 4.2. Pros. Easy...
TechnologyPosted by
geekspin

Get 50% off the OnePlus 8 on Prime Day

Amazon’s annual exclusive sale is right around the corner and if you’re a Prime member and a OnePlus fan, there’s a deal you should check out. OnePlus is slashing the price of the OnePlus 8 128GB variant in Glacial Green during Prime day from $699 to just $349. The OnePlus 8 may not be the most recent from the company but it’s still a premium 5G compatible smartphone with a lot of still useful features.
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

RØDE Wireless Go II dual mic/recorder kit for ENG and undercover work

This is my ENG/undercover review of the RØDE Wireless Go II system, which features two transmitters (with built-in mics and recorders) and one receiver. So far, I have used it for two in-the-field interviews for the CapicúaFM show (audio only) and one “undercover” video example made specifically for this review. Of those two CapicúaFM episodes, one was done with RØDE’s own handheld attachments for handheld interviews, while the other was with two third-party handheld mics connected to each RØDE Wireless Go II transmitters, one directly and the other via an inline pre-preamplifier. I chose to do this review this way since so many colleagues (especially Curtis Judd, linked ahead) did such a tremendous job doing a general review on the RØDE Wireless go that it seems silly to replicate that work, when other applications (like ENG and undercover) were virtually uncovered by other reviews I have seen and heard. Spoiler alert: I love the RØDE Wireless Go II as a dual wireless system with inboard recording, especially in its US$299 price range.
Cell PhonesPosted by
geekspin

Mophie’s Snap series adds MagSafe compatibility to the iPhone

Mophie has just announced a new line of MagSafe-compatible wireless charging accessories for the iPhone 12 family. The snap family of products from the company includes a wide range of accessories that cater to a variety of scenarios. “The snap ecosystem from mophie really improves the wireless charging experience,” said...
sknr.net

Roccat Launches Their Syn Pro Air Wireless headset

Looks like a really nice looking headset. It will be interesting to hear how it sounds. ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced its all-new Syn Pro Air premium wireless PC gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com. The new addition to the award-winning PC accessory brand’s headset range offers a bold new lightweight design, delivering premium comfort for PC gamers, along with integrating Turtle Beach’s highly-acclaimed audio expertise and technologies. The result is a sleek headset that showcases ROCCAT’s signature style, with the brand’s Stellar Wireless technology delivering a solid connection and superior 24-hour battery life, and AIMO intelligent RGB lighting shining through its Bionic Shell. The Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach’s exclusive, patented innovations such as Superhuman Hearing® for a competitive advantage, powerful Nanoclear™ 50mm drivers, the TruSpeak™ high-sensitivity microphone to ensure you’re always heard clearly, and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions for those who game with glasses. The Syn Pro Air also ushers in the arrival of NEON, the brand’s all-new device and ecosystem software suite providing PC gamers a variety of control and customization options. The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air is available for a MSRP of $149.99.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Looks like a possible Valve Index 2 will make their VR kit go wireless

Working together, it seems, Valve think this would solve current issues with latency and graphical power for VR. The patent goes into some depth on all the ins and outs of how it would work, including that the HMD looks to be almost be a full computer (see above picture). Part of how they want to solve it using this split rendering system is to have the HMD attempt to correct any errors, and it would be able to do so if it has enough power inside it with it not needing to render everything by itself.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Google Pixel Buds True Wireless Earbuds w/ Wireless Charging Case $79

Walmart is offering a discount on the Google Pixel Buds with Wireless Charging Case for a low $79.00 Free Shipping. This is normally $180 so you save $100 off with this deal. The Google Pixel Buds are now truly wireless, as opposed to the previous model. Adaptive Sound adjusts the volume when you move between noisy and quiet environments to fit your surroundings. Fully supports the voice controlled Google Assistant. Unique to the Pixel Buds is the ability to get real-time translations of different languages right in your ear through Google Assistant.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Lenovo K13 Note launched with Snapdragon 460 and familiar looks

Lenovo announced its K13 Note for the Russian market earlier today. The phone is a rebadged Moto G10 inside and out. You get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie cam. The body is made from plastic and features a fingerprint scanner on the back. There’s a 48MP main cam next to an 8MP ultrawide snapper. The remaining two shooters are 2MP modules for macro shots and depth data.
Computerstechnave.com

Lenovo brought upgraded ThinkPad laptops to MWC 2021, including first convertible with AMD Ryzen processors

At the MWC 2021, Lenovo has presented several new products including laptops, monitors and a range of accessories under the new sub-brand Lenovo Go. The products that grabbed our attention are the upgraded lineup of ThinkPad laptops. Besides a 4th generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme, the brand has also introduced the ThinkPad L13 series with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors.
NFLtrue-tech.net

Lenovo K13 Note launched: rebadged Moto G10

Today, Lenovo released the Lenovo K13 Note with Snapdragon 460 SoC in its Russian market. For those who might be trying to find similarities that K13 Note has, it is a rebadged version of Moto G10 right to the very core with the exception being the size, STB, and supported video recording modes.
ComputersPosted by
People

Going, Going, Gone: HP Pavilion and Lenovo Chromebook Laptop Prime Day Deals Are Ending Soon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but the deals are only getting better. The annual shopping extravaganza is always a good time to score deals on major electronics such as TVs and computers. If it's the latter you're holding out for, don't miss HP Pavilion and Lenovo Chromebook laptop deals still going for hundreds of dollars off.
ComputersPosted by
geekspin

Lenovo introduces affordable Chromebooks powered by AMD

Today Lenovo is introducing some affordable and versatile devices. Running on Google’s Chrome OS is the Lenovo 5i-14 Chromebook and the convertible Lenovo Flex 5i-13 Chromebook. Ideal for schoolwork, lighter workloads, and entertainment, the Lenovo 5i-14 is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor with up to 512GB of SSD...
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Lenovo Launches Two Gorgeous New Chromebooks Around MWC 2021

Lenovo may not be officially attending MWC 2021 but it did take the time to virtually launch two new Chromebooks anyway. Dubbed the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook and Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, these aren’t the usual budget fare either. Launched alongside a veritable wealth of accessories and other gadgets, these two Chrome OS laptops cover just about every use case.