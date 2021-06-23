Lenovo launches a wireless charging kit for laptops

This is my ENG/undercover review of the RØDE Wireless Go II system, which features two transmitters (with built-in mics and recorders) and one receiver. So far, I have used it for two in-the-field interviews for the CapicúaFM show (audio only) and one “undercover” video example made specifically for this review. Of those two CapicúaFM episodes, one was done with RØDE’s own handheld attachments for handheld interviews, while the other was with two third-party handheld mics connected to each RØDE Wireless Go II transmitters, one directly and the other via an inline pre-preamplifier. I chose to do this review this way since so many colleagues (especially Curtis Judd, linked ahead) did such a tremendous job doing a general review on the RØDE Wireless go that it seems silly to replicate that work, when other applications (like ENG and undercover) were virtually uncovered by other reviews I have seen and heard. Spoiler alert: I love the RØDE Wireless Go II as a dual wireless system with inboard recording, especially in its US$299 price range.