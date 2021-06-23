Form 497 Virtus Investment Trust
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. One Financial Plaza, Hartford, CT 06103 | 800.248.7971 | Virtus.com. On behalf of Virtus Investment Trust (the “Trust” or “Registrant”), transmitted herewith for filing under Rule 497(e) under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Investment Company Act of 1940, are exhibits containing interactive data format risk/return summary information that mirrors the risk/return summary information in the prospectuses for Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Focused Growth Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Global Small-Cap Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Health Sciences Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Income & Growth Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Mid-Cap Growth Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Technology Fund, Virtus NFJ Dividend Value Fund, Virtus NFJ International Value Fund, Virtus NFJ Large-Cap Value Fund, Virtus NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Small-Cap Fund and Virtus NFJ Small-Cap Value Fund (the “Funds”), in the Trust filed under Rule 497(e) on June 11, 2021. The purpose of this filing is to submit the 497(e) filing dated June 11, 2021 in XBRL for the Funds.www.streetinsider.com