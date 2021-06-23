Form 497 Virtus Investment Trust

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Regulation S-T, Eaton Vance Growth Trust (the “Registrant”) (1933 Act File No. 2-22019) certifies (a) that the form of prospectus dated July 1, 2021 used with respect to the following series of the Registrant, does not differ from that contained in Post-Effective Amendment No. 238 (“Amendment No. 238”) to the Registrant’s Registration Statement on Form N-1A, and (b) that Amendment No. 238 was filed electronically with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Accession No. 0000350797-21-000047) on June 24, 2021: