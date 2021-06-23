Cancel
Form 497 Virtus Investment Trust

 9 days ago

One Financial Plaza, Hartford, CT 06103 | 800.248.7971 | Virtus.com. On behalf of Virtus Investment Trust (the "Trust" or "Registrant"), transmitted herewith for filing under Rule 497(e) under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Investment Company Act of 1940, are exhibits containing interactive data format risk/return summary information that mirrors the risk/return summary information in the prospectuses for Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Focused Growth Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Global Small-Cap Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Health Sciences Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Income & Growth Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Mid-Cap Growth Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Technology Fund, Virtus NFJ Dividend Value Fund, Virtus NFJ International Value Fund, Virtus NFJ Large-Cap Value Fund, Virtus NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund, Virtus AllianzGI Small-Cap Fund and Virtus NFJ Small-Cap Value Fund (the "Funds"), in the Trust filed under Rule 497(e) on June 11, 2021. The purpose of this filing is to submit the 497(e) filing dated June 11, 2021 in XBRL for the Funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.34.
Form 497J WELLS FARGO FUNDS TRUST

Re: Wells Fargo Funds Trust (the “Trust”) Post-Effective Amendment No. 724 to Registration Statement. Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), the Trust hereby certifies that (i) for each fund listed in Exhibit A, the form of prospectuses and Statement of Additional Information that the Trust would have filed under Rule 497(c) under the Act would not have differed from the prospectuses and Statement of Additional Information contained in the Trust’s recent post-effective amendment (Post-Effective Amendment No. 724 to Registration Statement No. 333-74295/811-09253) (the “Amendment”); and (ii) the text of the Amendment was filed electronically via EDGAR on June 24, 2021.
Form 497J EATON VANCE GROWTH TRUST

Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Regulation S-T, Eaton Vance Growth Trust (the "Registrant") (1933 Act File No. 2-22019) certifies (a) that the form of prospectus dated July 1, 2021 used with respect to the following series of the Registrant, does not differ from that contained in Post-Effective Amendment No. 238 ("Amendment No. 238") to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form N-1A, and (b) that Amendment No. 238 was filed electronically with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Accession No. 0000350797-21-000047) on June 24, 2021:
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI)

NMI Holdings (NMIH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.01.Revenue of $115.19M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.87M.Press Release. NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the...
What to Know About Investing in Bitcoin Trusts

As the Securities and Exchange Commission punts decisions on the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, companies have created cryptocurrency trusts to meet investor demand. Bitcoin trusts hold digital currency, allowing investors to trade shares through brokerage or retirement accounts, rather than cryptocurrency exchanges. While bitcoin trusts may offer more access to...
Virtus Investment Partners to Buy Stone Harbor Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) has affiliates that include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, and Sustainable Growth Advisers. Virtus Investment Partners entered into an agreement to acquire New York-based...
Kennedy Wilson Forms $1.5B Investment JV

Kennedy Wilson continues growing its U.S. multifamily portfolio by launching a $1.5 billion apartment platform with a global institutional investor as a joint venture partner to acquire and manage core-plus communities in the Western states. The new platform with the unidentified investor was seeded with an $800 million portfolio, including...
Form 24F-2NT Siren ETF Trust For: Mar 31

FORM 24F-2 Annual Notice of Securities Sold. Read instructions at end of Form before preparing Form. The name of each series or class of securities for which this Form is filed (If the Form is being filed for all series. and classes of securities of the issuer, check the box...
Form 425 Northern Star Investment Filed by: Northern Star Investment Corp. II

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 24, 2021. NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. II. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Delaware 001-39929 85-3909728. (State or Other Jurisdiction.
Virtus Launches Virtus KAR Developing Markets Fund Managed By Kayne Anderson Rudnick

HARTFORD, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) - Get Report, which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, and affiliated manager Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management (KAR) today introduced the Virtus KAR Developing Markets Fund (I Share: VIDMX), which offers investors exposure to high-quality companies in developing market countries.
Form SC 13D/A Novan, Inc. Filed by: Reedy Creek Investments LLC

(Title of Class of Securities) (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) (Date of Event which Requires Filing of This Statement) If the filing person has
LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Seraphim Capital’s investment trust details $250 million public listing

TAMPA, Fla. — Space startup investor Seraphim Capital’s investment trust aims to raise up to 180 million British pounds ($250 million) by listing shares on the London Stock Exchange. The initial public offer (IPO) for retail investors will close July 9 at the latest, Seraphim Space Investment Trust said June...