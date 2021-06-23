ROSEBURG MAN JAILED ON DRUG CHARGE
A Roseburg man was jailed on a drug charge and for warrants, by Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped 34-year old Jason Dewbre in the 300 block of Northeast Winchester. Dewbre was taken into custody for the warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and allegedly located approximately 2.6 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. A small amount of heroin was reportedly found in the possession of a female passenger.kqennewsradio.com