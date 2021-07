RAYMOND – For the first time since 2009, Eagle baseball will be represented on college baseball’s biggest stage in Omaha, Neb. Carlisle Koestler and Preston Johnson, pitchers for Mississippi State University, look to cap-off a successful 2021 campaign for the Bulldogs with a national title. Koestler, of Vicksburg, pitched for the Eagles in 2016 where he recorded 10 wins during his team leading 55 innings. His 10 wins were good for 6th nationally. Johnson, of Crystal Springs, pitched for the Eagles in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In 2019, Johnson went 5-5, recording 70 strikeouts. In a shortened 2020 season, Johnson led the team with 20 innings pitched and 39 strikeouts. His 39 strikeouts were good for 3rd nationally. After a 2-1 opening win against the Texas Longhorns, the Mississippi State Bulldogs look towards Virginia on Tuesday, June 22. The game is set to air at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.