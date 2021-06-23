Cancel
‘The Pursuit of Love’ Trailer: Lily James Explores Love & Friendship For Director Emily Mortimer

By Edward Davis
theplaylist.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s already premiered in the U.K., the BBC‘s romantic drama, “The Pursuit of Love,” is coming to Amazon this summer. There’s great talent attached to this one too. The miniseries was written and directed by Emily Mortimer based on the novel of the same name by Nancy Mitford, and it stars Lily James (“Rebecca,” “Baby Driver“) and Emily Beecham (“Little Joe,” “Cruella“). Today, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for the series that explores friendship, love, and choice in interwar England.

