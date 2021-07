MEXICO CITY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX). The Company informs that on June 30, 2021 Delta Air Lines, Inc. ("Delta") provided notice to the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors informing that Delta intends to exercise its call option and purchase US$185 million of Apollo's Tranche 2 Commitments under the existing, and fully disbursed, super-priority debtor-in-possession secured loan agreement approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York presiding over Aeromexico's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, known as "DIP Financing". Delta has indicated in its notice that such action is in furtherance of its strategic relationship with Aeroméxico and its support of the Company's restructuring efforts.