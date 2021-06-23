Michael Wilbon and Stephen A. Smith's Reaction to the Deandre Ayton Dunk Was Priceless

DeAndre Ayton's game-winning dunk of Jae Crowder's incredible pass gave the Phoenix Suns a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals over the Los Angeles Clippers. A lot will be said and written about the play and the game, but nothing will ever sum it up as well as the immediate reactions of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon. A fan taking video of the final play was seated near the ESPN set and turned in time to see the veteran sports journalists absolutely stunned.

When you've seen as much basketball - and sports in general - as these two guys who have been getting paid to consume over the last few decades, there probably isn't much that can still shock you. And yet here they are, gobsmacked as everyone else in the arena descends into madness.