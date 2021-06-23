Cancel
Libya conference sees hope on elections, foreign forces

By GEIR MOULSON Associated Press
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Libya's transitional government underlined its commitment to holding elections on Dec. 24 at a conference Wednesday with powers that have interests in the North African country, while the German hosts vowed to keep up pressure until all foreign forces have been withdrawn from Libya. Germany and the...

