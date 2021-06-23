Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cougs, Huskies and Seahawks Season Opens to Full Capacity

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium. Fans will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks. The team says it won't require proof of vaccination for fans. Washington and Washington State have announced full capacity for the upcoming college football season as well.

1460espnyakima.com
Community Policy
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
152
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cougs#American Football#Ap#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Whitman County, WAKREM

WSU announces full capacity for football games next season

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced Tuesday that home football games this coming season will be at 100% capacity, beginning with their first game of the season on Sept. 4 against Utah State. WSU's football games last season had no fans in attendance and their spring game, due to...
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks announce plans to welcome back 12th man with full-capacity crowds at Lumen Field in 2021

The 12th man is officially back, much to the chagrin of any NFL team set to visit the Pacific Northwest in 2021. The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday that the team plans to welcome back full-capacity crowds at Lumen Field this coming season, joining other clubs who have either already made a similar statement or expect to soon. And considering just how destructive the 12th man crowd has proven to be to opposing teams, you can bet every member of the Seahawks organization is thrilled to know their fans will be back in the stands -- literally shaking the ground beneath them like an earthquake.
NFLKVAL

'Can't wait to see the 12s': Lumen Field to return to full capacity for Seahawks games

SEATTLE - The Seahawks are officially welcoming all 12s to come roaring back to home games now that the COVID pandemic is receding. The team announced Tuesday that the Seahawks' home stadium, Lumen Field, will return to full capacity seating in the upcoming season, after the team received the official OK from the NFL and public health officials.
King County, WASeattle Times

UW announces return to full capacity crowds at Husky Stadium this fall

While lining up for kickoff coverage during the Purple vs. Gold game on May 1, Edefuan Ulofoshio felt the buzz of roughly 9,000 fans scattered inside Husky Stadium. “I was just telling TB (wide receiver Terrell Bynum) during kickoff, it just had a different vibe — a different energy to it,” said Ulofoshio, UW’s junior linebacker and leader. “I keep saying I’m grateful, but it’s really been a blessing just to have those guys back. I can’t wait until week one, to see what type of energy they’re going to bring against Montana.”
NFLUSA Today

Bears QB Justin Fields was insanely accurate on 30-plus-yard throws at Ohio State

One of Justin Fields’ greatest strengths is his deep-ball accuracy, which is one of the many reasons why the Bears traded up to draft him with the 11th overall pick. Fields’ deep-ball accuracy isn’t new information for Bears fans, as it’s something that he flashed during the offseason program. He immediately impressed wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who was left smiling mid-route on the first deep ball he ever caught from Fields.
NFLStampede Blue

Report: Colts cleared for full capacity games next season

According to NFLUpdate, the Colts have been cleared for full capacity at games next season. With the Colts being the final NFL team cleared for full capacity, the league will return to its normal self. All 32 teams have will now be at full capacity next season, which I’m sure fans will be looking forward to.
NFLYakima Herald Republic

Seahawks to allow full crowds at Lumen Field next season

SEATTLE — Welcome back, 12s. After playing the 2020 season in an eerily quiet Lumen Field, the Seahawks announced Tuesday they will be able to welcome fans back into the stadium at full capacity to open the 2021 season. The Seahawks have received approval from local health officials and the...
NFLNewsChannel 36

Buffalo Bills to return to full capacity for home games this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WENY) - The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday that Highmark Stadium will return to full capacity this season. This comes after the release of New York State guidance. On Sunday, it was announced that the mandatory vaccine requirement to see a Bills game was rescinded, so vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be able to attends Bills games for the 2021 season.
Washington StatePosted by
247Sports

WSU football poll: who starts at QB for the Cougs this season?

NO STORYLINE WILL be bigger in the weeks to come at Washington State. And this truly shapes up as anyone’s job to win with the returning starter missing spring ball and head man Nick Rolovich and QBs coach Craig Stutzmann terming the battle wide open. Here are the five QB candidates on the roster all vying to be "the man" when WSU kicks off the season 73 days from today.
Arkansas Statethv11.com

Centennial Bank Stadium Returns to Full Capacity for 2021 Season

Centennial Bank Stadium will welcome fans at full capacity for the 2021 Arkansas State football season, Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Tuesday. The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced earlier this month that all tailgating areas and activities at A-State home football games will be open and resuming...
Colorado StatePosted by
AllTrojans

Breaking: Colorado Announces Full Capacity for 2021 Season

The University of Colorado has announced they will allow full capacity at Folsom Field this fall according to reports and a press release provided by the school. "All of us, the student-athletes, coaches and staff are looking forward to welcoming back our fans to every one of our venues after playing before mostly empty seats last year," said Buff's athletic director Rick George.
Madison, WInbc15.com

UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready to jump around with around 80,000 other UW Badgers fans- Camp Randall will be at full capacity this fall. Wisconsin Athletics announced Wednesday that there will be no capacity limits at Badger home events this season, which was decided based on consultation with campus officials.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Northwestern to allow full capacity for its 2021-22 sports seasons — including the Wildcats’ football opener against Michigan State on Sept. 3

Northwestern will have no capacity restrictions for the 2021-22 sports seasons in Evanston, the university announced Tuesday. That includes the Wildcats’ football opener against Michigan State on Sept. 3 at Ryan Field. The Friday night game will be Northwestern’s first since beating Auburn 35-19 in the Citrus Bowl as the team looks to defend its Big Ten West title.