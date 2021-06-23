Cougs, Huskies and Seahawks Season Opens to Full Capacity

The 12th man is officially back, much to the chagrin of any NFL team set to visit the Pacific Northwest in 2021. The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday that the team plans to welcome back full-capacity crowds at Lumen Field this coming season, joining other clubs who have either already made a similar statement or expect to soon. And considering just how destructive the 12th man crowd has proven to be to opposing teams, you can bet every member of the Seahawks organization is thrilled to know their fans will be back in the stands -- literally shaking the ground beneath them like an earthquake.