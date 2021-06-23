Cancel
Netflix New Releases: The Karate Kid and Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming July 2021

By Mike Reyes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conventional wisdom would tell us that horror releases would most likely do their best if released in the month of October. Then again, if you’re a true fan of frightening and fiendish things, Netflix’s July 2021 new releases like the Fear Street trilogy and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness are a welcome sight. But don’t worry, because if you’re not into the scary stuff, there’s still plenty of other titles to look forward to including fan-favorites like The Karate Kid, Django Unchained and the Twilight Saga. Take a look at when everything new will be hitting the streaming service this summer.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

