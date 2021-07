While Crocs has enjoyed rampant and unexpected success over the past year, it’s now far from alone in the foam clog game. Kanye West’s Yeezy Foam Runner is still all but impossible to buy, while Alyx trotted out an even hotter take on the footwear that could be worn by a gardener in the Blade Runner universe. Hell, even Vans did its own version of Crocs that we still can’t decide if we love or hate.