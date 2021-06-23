Cancel
Agriculture

Henry County Farm Bureau Announces Speaker for Next Market Outlook Seminar

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Vaclavik, President of Standard Grain, will be the featured speaker on Thursday, July 8th at 6:15 p.m. at Lavender Crest Winery, 5401 US Highway 6, Colona. Reservations are required and must made by July 1 to guarantee your attendance. Joe Vaclavik is the founder and president of Standard Grain....

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
