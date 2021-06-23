Henry County Farm Bureau Announces Speaker for Next Market Outlook Seminar

The Bureau County Farm Bureau and Country Financial are teaming up to help the Another Child Foundation with a Back to School Supply Drive running through July 21st. Four drop off locations are available to those able to donate blue/black ball point pens, red ballpoint pens, Pencils, Erasers, Colored pencils (Crayola), Colored markers (Crayola), Crayons (Crayola), Rulers, Highlighters, Glue sticks (Elmers), School glue (Elmers), Water colors (Crayola), Sharp scissors, Blunt scissors, Pencil pouches, Notebooks, Pocket folders, Pronged folders & Backpacks. Drop off locations include Farm Bureau- 1407 N Main Street, Princeton, COUNTRY Financial- 204 N Main Street, Princeton, COUNTRY Financial- 224 W Main Street, Tiskilwa & COUNTRY Financial- 102 N Main Street, Walnut. For additional questions about the program contact Farm Bureau at (815) 875-6468.