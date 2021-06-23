Cancel
Celebrations

A fantastic first Father's Day, riding in style and paying it forward: "It's All Good (News!)"

WKYC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — We're back with your weekly dose of uplifting, positive, happy stories that are guaranteed to make you smile. First up, a Northeast Ohio couple that struggled with fertility issues for years has a huge reason to celebrate. The Alveses, Eric and Brienne, welcomed Noah into the world late last year, after being told having a baby likely wasn't in the cards for them. They share their joy, and their message of hope for others in the same situation.

