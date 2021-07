Last week on LEGO Masters, we got to see some incredible LEGO fashion as the contestants had to build amazing hats to wow the judges in 12 hours. Sadly, one team had to go and this time it was Moto & Paras who went home. Their Serpent Safari Hat was absolutely incredible, but fell apart in the end. I got to ask the duo a few questions and you can check out their responses below, I think I was most shocked to learn that LEGO Masters cut the entirety of a twist to the challenge from the show.