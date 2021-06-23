Cancel
Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album Set for July Release

By Glenn Rowley
Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records announced today that a new Pop Smoke album is on its way. The as-yet-untitled posthumous LP is set for release July 16th, according to the album’s trailer, which dropped today. “I always knew I was gon’ be somethin’ good,” the late rapper says in...

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

