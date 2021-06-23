Nothing Is as Scary as a Racist White Woman in First Trailer for Karen: Watch
Now that summer is upon us, movie junkies are looking forward to the next flicks they can catch during the mid-year release season. One of your options is Karen, a thriller-horror about an eponymous white woman (Taryn Manning) who wreaks havoc on the Black couple who have just moved in next door (Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke). The film's first official trailer has just been revealed, and so far, it's getting mixed responses.