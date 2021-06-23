Nothing Is as Scary as a Racist White Woman in First Trailer for Karen: Watch

A movie inspired by the "Karen" phenom was bound to happen and, now, we have one!. The trailer for Coke Daniels' Karen dropped on June 17, and the film premise follows the basic concept of dealing with a "Karen" with a horror spin. Orange Is the New Black's Taryn Manning stars as the eponymous neighbor from hell who makes it her mission to wreak violent havoc on the lives of her new Black neighbors. Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke portray community activist Malik and his wife, Imani, who have just moved to the Atlanta suburb.