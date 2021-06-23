Cancel
Vanessa Vanacore

St. Ann's Food Festival is back for its 111th year in Hoboken

Vanessa Vanacore
Vanessa Vanacore
 9 days ago

Sorely missed in the wake of the pandemic, the St. Ann’s Food Festival is a beloved Hoboken tradition that started over 100 years ago.

The festival connects residents and visitors alike to locally owned restaurants, and delicious Italian staples. Read on to find out what you can expect this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyHhV_0ad9hbiu00
View of The Festival at Night

This is the festival’s 111th year in Hoboken. A tradition that started back in the early 1900’s when an influx of immigrants from San Giacomo, a province of Salerno, Italy, arrived to the city. These San Giacomese Hobokenites wanted to keep their religious and traditional values, which inspired them to establish the St. Ann’s society, a religious group that's main mission was perserving the values from their village.

Once the construction of the church was a grand success, the St. Ann’s Society was inspired to celebrate by hosting a large celebration in honor of St. Ann and the beloved traditions of the San Giacomese.

Taking place in its usual spot, right next to the Saint Ann church on 7th street between Adams and Madison, you can expect all the familiar mouth watering food. From zeppoles, fried Oreos, cheesesteaks, rice balls, wood-fired pizza, fried calamari, seafood salad, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6hxN_0ad9hbiu00
Ravioli and Rice Ball Covered in Fresh Marinara Sauce

Of course covid precautions will still be taken. All staff working the festival will be required to be vaccinated and tested and vendors will be required to wear gloves and face masks during the event.There will also be plenty of hand sanitizer stations for the public to use.

St. Ann’s Festival will take place from Thursday, July 22nd to Monday, July 26th. The hours will be Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 1PM – 11PM and Thursday and Friday from 6PM – 11PM.

The Feast will end with its traditional procession in which a 600-pound statue of St. Ann, the patron saint of women and fertility, is carried through the streets of Hoboken.

Vanessa Vanacore

Vanessa Vanacore

New York City, NY
Self proclaimed foodie and Instagram addict from Connecticut, living in New Jersey, and working in NYC.

 http://Http://alwaysvaness.blogspot.com
