Team Greece are facing the hosting team of Team Canada at the Victoria Memorial Arena in Victoria, Canada on Wednesday, June 30, at 19:05 ET in the opening game of the Group Phase of the 2021 Olympic Game Qualifiers. Greece had a 2-1 record in their three friendly matches played this summer. They won Mexico by 3 points, Puerto Rico by 8 and finally lost against the Serbian Team with a 64-75 score. Canada hasn’t played any friendly matches this summer and their previous game played was back in February 20th.