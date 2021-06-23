Cancel
NEWS: Marvel Actor to Reportedly Star in and Produce New Tower of Terror Movie for Disney

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve already got a movie series inspired by Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Later this year we’ll be getting a movie based on the Jungle Cruise attraction, and we’ve shared the news about a new Haunted Mansion movie that’s reportedly in the works. But, now we’ve got information about...

www.disneyfoodblog.com
