Ales Grey Debuts World's First Recycled Injected Foam Clog

Highsnobiety
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrocs have been around for nearly 20 years, but it's only been until recently that the iconic clog has become a popular play in fashion-forward circles. With the slip on seemingly as in demand as it's ever been, a slew of other brands are following trend by releasing their own version of the clog — or slip on, or mule, or whatever you prefer to call them. Some are no doubt similar in look, but only one can take the crown as the world's first recycled clog. Enter, Ales Grey. The Steve Patiño-founded brand is poised to disrupt the market with a slip on that is both made from recycled materials and recyclable.

www.highsnobiety.com
