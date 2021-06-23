Melissa Kozicki: Collaborating on Future Mortgage Technology
PERSON OF THE WEEK: Since October 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has been engaging the mortgage industry through a number of “tech sprints.” Designed to connect CFPB staff and industry technologists with consumer, financial, and regulatory stakeholders for short, intense problem-solving sessions. These events culminate in a Demonstration Day where each sprint team shares their innovation with a panel of evaluating experts.mortgageorb.com